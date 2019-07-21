Micky Dolenz of The Monkees headed to Sands Casino in Bethlehem

Email
article imageMicky Dolenz of The Monkees headed to Sands Casino in Bethlehem

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Bethlehem - Micky Dolenz of the iconic pop-rock group The Monkees is headed to Sands Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, this September.
Dolenz will be playing at Sands Casino in Bethlehem on September 19 as part of the "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today" Tour, where they will pay homage The Beatles' White Album, which was originally released in November of 1968.
Joining Dolenz on this tour are Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff (formerly of Chicago) and the guitarist Joey Molland of Badfinger.
Earlier this month, Digital Journal reviewed Dolenz' performance on Good Day LA, which was described as "superb."
On August 17, Dolenz will be performing with his band at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio, and on August 24, they will be playing Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma.
To learn more about Micky Dolenz and his tour dates, check out his official website.
More about Micky Dolenz, The Monkees, sands casino, Bethlehem
 
