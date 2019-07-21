Micky Dolenz of The Monkees headed to Sands Casino in Bethlehem

Dolenz
will be playing at Sands Casino in Bethlehem on September 19 as part of the "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today
" Tour, where they will pay homage The Beatles' White Album
, which was originally released in November of 1968.
Joining Dolenz on this tour are Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff (formerly of Chicago) and the guitarist Joey Molland of Badfinger.
Earlier this month, Digital Journal
reviewed Dolenz' performance on Good Day LA
, which was described as "superb."
On August 17, Dolenz
will be performing with his band at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio, and on August 24, they will be playing Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma.
To learn more about Micky Dolenz
and his tour dates, check out his official website
.