Country star Michael Ray chatted with Digital Journal about his new single and music video for "Her World or Mine," as well as his marriage to fellow country songstress Carly Pearce and being an artist in the digital age. "It was a brutal time for me as a kid when I was eight years old," he recalled. "I had to grow up real fast and I had a lot of responsibilities and I was confused about what happened. I lost my grandmother in January of this year and I wanted to be able to have that part in the video. My grandma's nickname was 'Penny,' her whole life," he said. On having Chad Michael Murray in the music video, he said, "My buddy Chad Michael Murray starred in it and he just elevated the whole deal." Each day, Ray is motivated by his love for country music and the fans. "I always wanted to be a part of country music. Being able to have this platform motivates me. I feel very blessed," he admitted. Ray officially married country singer Carly Pearce on October 6, 2019, which he described as an "awesome" experience. "We have been celebrating the times that we have together and we are enjoying the newlywed stage. Our wedding was small with family but great," he said. On December 5, Ray will be performing at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, as part of "CMT On Tour Presents: Michael Ray's Nineteen Tour." "I can't wait for that show," he said. "The New York fans are so passionate. It is going to be a lot of fun. I am really excited about playing the Amos album and celebrating this incredible year with everybody in New York." He listed Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood as his dream female duet choices in music. "Trisha Yearwood is so good. I saw her show live and she was amazing. 'Walkaway Joe' is one of my favorites of her," he admitted. Digital age of music On being an artist in this digital age, Ray said, "It's cool. We are seeing the benefits of it with how far country music has spread. Everyone from all over the world has access to every song in every genre. I wish people would still be diving into albums. I miss that." "As far as the digital platforms go, it allows fans to listen to music right away, and it allows fans to discover new music. It is breaking the mold since there are no rules now with releasing music. If you write and record something that you love, you just put it out. In that regard, it's a cool thing," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Grateful." "I am very grateful for the success we've had this year: my family, my road family, and my career. I really feel like I have it all. I feel very grateful for it all," he explained. Ray had nothing but the kindest remarks about "Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely, who has been a veteran member of the Grand Ole Opry for the past 52 years. "Jeannie is one of our favorites," he said. Country singer-songwriter Michael Ray Jeff Nelson Ray's new single tells the story of his parent's divorce and the confusion and melancholy that comes with it. His music video features a cameo from actor Chad Michael Murray. "The video helps the fans see the song in a different light," he said. "It allowed us to be creative since it takes in other meanings for other people. I've never really spoken about that time in my life, and I thought about using my platform since it is bound to affect people that have been going through it. Maybe it will help them heal and get through it." "It was a brutal time for me as a kid when I was eight years old," he recalled. "I had to grow up real fast and I had a lot of responsibilities and I was confused about what happened. I lost my grandmother in January of this year and I wanted to be able to have that part in the video. My grandma's nickname was 'Penny,' her whole life," he said. On having Chad Michael Murray in the music video, he said, "My buddy Chad Michael Murray starred in it and he just elevated the whole deal." Each day, Ray is motivated by his love for country music and the fans. "I always wanted to be a part of country music. Being able to have this platform motivates me. I feel very blessed," he admitted. "My grandpa told me that if you can do what you love for a living, then that's a success," he explained. "Her World or Mine" by Michael Ray is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. "Thank you to everybody who has been so vulnerable. My fans have been so honest about their own situations, and that's not always easy to talk about. I think the song has served as an outlet for a lot of fans," he said. To learn more about country star Michael Ray, check out his official website and his Facebook page