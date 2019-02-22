Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Rock queen Melissa Etheridge has released her new song "Faded By Design," which is the lead single from her upcoming album. "Faded By Design" has an anthemic, retro '90s vibe to it, and it is a statement of resilience. Lyrically, the song is an ode to the legalization of pot. An acclaimed rock singer-songwriter, Etheridge released a vibrant lyric video for the vivacious song. She allows her rich, raspy vocals to shine on "Faded By Design." She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and the song has a liberating message. "Faded By Design" is available on The Verdict Overall, Melissa Etheridge delivers on "Faded By Design." Fans and listeners that enjoyed her smash hits from the '90s "Come To My Window" and "I'm The Only One" will love this new recording. She manages to keep her music fresh and relevant. "Faded By Design" is a substantial indication that her new album is bound to be a musical treat. This song garners an A rating. To learn more about Grammy award-winning rock artist Melissa Etheridge and her new song "Faded By Design," check out her Her forthcoming studio album, The Medicine Show, will be available on April 12 via Concord Records. She collaborated on this project with acclaimed producer John Shanks, who has worked with such diverse artists as Bon Jovi, Keith Urban, and Kelly Clarkson."Faded By Design" has an anthemic, retro '90s vibe to it, and it is a statement of resilience. Lyrically, the song is an ode to the legalization of pot.An acclaimed rock singer-songwriter, Etheridge released a vibrant lyric video for the vivacious song. She allows her rich, raspy vocals to shine on "Faded By Design." She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and the song has a liberating message."Faded By Design" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Melissa Etheridge delivers on "Faded By Design." Fans and listeners that enjoyed her smash hits from the '90s "Come To My Window" and "I'm The Only One" will love this new recording. She manages to keep her music fresh and relevant. "Faded By Design" is a substantial indication that her new album is bound to be a musical treat. This song garners an A rating.To learn more about Grammy award-winning rock artist Melissa Etheridge and her new song "Faded By Design," check out her official website and Facebook page More about melissa etheridge, faded by design, Rock, Album, Song melissa etheridge faded by design Rock Album Song