Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMelanie talks Long Island Music Hall of Fame, longevity in music Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
On November 8, esteemed singer-songwriter Melanie chatted with Digital Journal at the red carpet of the 2018 Long Island Music Hall of Fame GALA.
Melanie was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame by Ron Alexenburg, a former executive of Columbia Records. The seventh annual induction ceremony was held at The Space at Westbury on Long Island.
On receiving this recognition, Melanie remarked, "It feels amazing. I am not a person who is used to being honored for things." "It is very nice. I will let you know when it's over," she said, with a sweet laugh.
Throughout her respected career in the music business, Melanie is known for writing and recording the No. 1 hit single "Brand New Key," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for three weeks in 1971 and 1972; moreover, she performed at the Woodstock Festival. She hails from Astoria, Queens.
On the key to longevity in the music business, Melanie said, "For me, it was about staying true to myself. I could only do what I felt was in my heart. I know I have been offered things that might have gotten me nicer dressing rooms."
For aspiring singer-songwriters, Melanie's advice is as follows: "Stay true to yourself."
To learn more about acclaimed folk singer-songwriter Melanie, check out her official website, and check out her Facebook page.
For more information on the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, visit its official homepage.
More about Melanie, Long Island Music Hall of Fame, Folk, Singersongwriter, Music
 
Latest News
Top News
Hawking auction raises astronomical sum
Migrant caravan fragments as hundreds return to the road
Explosive California wildfire wipes out town of Paradise
Boko Haram factional leader claims attack on military
Trump slams decision to halt Keystone XL pipeline construction
Review: All That Remains releases spitfire 'Victim of the New Disease' CD Special
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, 10 injured
Review: ‘The Grinch’ appreciates and builds up from its roots Special
MovetheDial's first Global Summit puts women in tech spotlight
BlackBerry bounces back as a cybersecurity consultancy