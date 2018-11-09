Melanie was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame
by Ron Alexenburg, a former executive of Columbia Records. The seventh annual induction ceremony was held at The Space at Westbury
on Long Island.
On receiving this recognition, Melanie remarked, "It feels amazing. I am not a person who is used to being honored for things." "It is very nice. I will let you know when it's over," she said, with a sweet laugh.
Throughout her respected career in the music business, Melanie is known for writing and recording the No. 1 hit single "Brand New Key," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for three weeks in 1971 and 1972; moreover, she performed at the Woodstock Festival. She hails from Astoria, Queens.
On the key to longevity in the music business, Melanie said, "For me, it was about staying true to myself. I could only do what I felt was in my heart. I know I have been offered things that might have gotten me nicer dressing rooms."
For aspiring singer-songwriters, Melanie's advice is as follows: "Stay true to yourself."
