Melanie C announces new solo music, to embark on Pride world tour

By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Pop sensation and Spice Girl Melanie C announced that she will be playing live at New York City's Pride on June 30 as part of her Pride debut in North America. This event is in collaboration with U.K. LGBTQ nightlife collective Sink The Pink, where she joined forces with Glyn Fussell, in an effort to help her create a distinct live show. She noted that this is a "dream come true" for her. "I'm going on tour with Sink The Pink," she said, which she described as the most "inclusive, fun and fabulous club night in London." "We are taking their best drag queens around the world, for a truly special show. I can't wait," Melanie C exclaimed. Glyn Fussell praised Melanie C for being a "long-time supporter" and friend of Sink The Pink. "Over the last few years we have created some of the most memorable moments in our history with her," he said, prior to complimenting Melanie C on how "committed" she is to her LGBTQ fan-base. "We are so excited. World here we come," Fussell enthused. Affectionately known as "Sporty Spice" from The Spice Girls, Melanie C also shared that she is working on new solo music, and she is planning on releasing new solo material in the near future. Melanie C will also be performing her Pride shows all over the world. She will be playing in Brazil, Chile, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Dublin, and Brighton, among other cities. To learn more about pop sensation Melanie C and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page