Singer-songwriter Megan Nadin chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her journey in the music world and her dream collaboration choices, which include "Mother Monster" Lady Gaga. I've had a love for singing, songwriting and music since I was a little girl. I used to dream about what it would be like to share my songs and perform them live. With that being said, the idea of pursuing my passion for singing and music openly always seemed so far fetched. I had this idea that I wasn't good enough. I used to look at huge pop stars and think "that's not me" or "I couldn't do that." Thankfully, as I've gotten older, I've realized it's not about trying to be or look like anyone else. All I can do is try to be the best version of me. What impact do you hope to make on the world as a person and through your music? As a person, I hope to make a positive impact on the world through my actions; being mindful about things like how I treat people, how I talk to people and how I move in the world around me. I also hope to lead by example, encouraging people to be themselves and to go after what makes them happy, even if it scares them. When it comes to my music, I hope to have a positive impact on the world through the songs I write. I want people to feel connected and understood. I also want to bring light to things that sometimes may be overlooked, like mental health, social injustice, the importance of self-love and self-worth. Ultimately, my dream and goal for my music is to bring some sort of love, light or hope to the world. Music can be a tough career. What would you say is the toughest thing about your job? What’s the best? The toughest thing is that there are no real guarantees. You just need to keep showing up, putting in the work and letting go of the idea of how you think things should go or play out. Ironically, it can also be one of the best parts about pursuing a music career… when you just let go, keep showing up and putting in the work - it can lead you to situations and opportunities you never even dreamed of. With that being said, the best thing about my job is connecting with people through my music, both lyrically and through live performances. When someone reaches out to me saying that a certain song or lyric made them feel good, heard or understood and explains why, it’s really the best feeling in the world. What artists do you look up to most? I look up to many artists for many different reasons. When you know how difficult it is to put yourself out there and how much hard work it takes, you start to develop an appreciation for ALL artists, really. If I had to pick, I’d say I most look up to artists such as Lady Gaga, P!nk, Tom Petty, Elton John and Eminem...in no particular order. Do you have any dream collaborations? What would those sound like? I dream of collaborating with Lady Gaga. It would be amazing to create something with her that’s fun, upbeat, but lyrically makes you think. I also dream of collaborating with Elton John. It would be pretty special to be able to create a beautiful ballad style song. Something that sounds raw, honest and isn’t overly produced - just a piano and vocal kind of vibe. With his gift of piano playing…oufff, that would be a dream. To learn more about Megan Nadin, check out her You're known as a powerhouse vocalist. How did you know you wanted to pursue singing and music?I’ve had a love for singing, songwriting and music since I was a little girl. I used to dream about what it would be like to share my songs and perform them live. With his gift of piano playing…oufff, that would be a dream.To learn more about Megan Nadin, check out her official website and on Facebook