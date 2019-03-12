Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Todd Silver, the creator of the blog Long Island Music & Entertainment (LIME) chatted with Digital Journal about online reporting and how technology has changed the business. "So with that, I came up with Long Island Music & Entertainment. LIME has been on the scene for four years now as of this past February," he added. Silver noted his enjoyment of the media and entertainment world. "I also wanted to be a reporter. With so many great opportunities here on Long Island, creating LIME was a no brainer. It has been a lot of fun. The people we have met and the places we have visited have all been great," he said. When asked what he loves most about the Long Island music scene, Silver said, "I think we have a great local scene here. I have many friends who make up the scene from bands like Last Turn Off Broadway, to Craving Strange, to Revel 9 and to DemonScar. I must include a band that both you and I are friends and a fan of The Burbs." "As far as my self, I have absolutely zero music ability. I enjoy going to a show and seeing my friends perform. I feel that with LIME, even though I'm not up there on stage, this allows me to be part of the scene in my own way," he explained. On his favorite interviews as a blogger and vlogger, he said, "Some of the biggest interviews Jim Breuer and Vic Dibitetto via phone. We did a video interview with Dee Snider, and Cletus 'The Hebrew Hammer' Seldin, Champion Boxer, as well. There are a bunch. I wish I could name them all." Silver continued, "Even though it wasn't an interview one of the coolest videos I did and put together was when we were selected to be media for the very first ACE Comic Con that was held at Nassau Coliseum two years ago." In one of his vlogs, he interviewed Adam Ellis, the marketing director of The Paramount, where he got a backstage tour of the venue. "The Paramount is the best. I absolutely love going to shows there. I met Adam [Ellis] during my time in radio and stayed in contact with him when I first started LIME," he said. He continued, "I approached Adam almost immediately to see if an interview and backstage tour would be possible. He told me it would and our final step was to pick a date that not only was good for everybody but on a non-event night. Interviewing Adam and getting the tour of the venue was so much fun and very cool." "Adam took his time out to show us every inch of our favorite venue. It was an awesome day and we can't thank Adam enough for it," he added. Silver listed former teen queen Debbie Gibson as his dream interview in the music business, especially since she comes from Long Island. "Debbie Gibson would be good. She actually did a really awesome video drop for us a few months ago. Lindsay Lohan would be another fun one," he said. On the impact of technology on online media, Silver said, "I think technology has a big responsibility for the journalism scene, especially with social media. I feel that more people react to social media more than the actual source, whether it's a website or publication." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a blogger, vlogger, and videographer, he responded, "Again, I have to go back to social media. I think using social media is an excellent way to reach out to your following. In my case, our 'LIME Heads' as that's what I like to call our followers. " This year, LIME was nominated for "Best of Long Island" in the Arts and Entertainment category. "Being nominated was very cool. I think I went to everyone I know to get them to sign up and vote for us," he said with a laugh. 