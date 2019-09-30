Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music Vocalist and mandolin player Tina Adair from the acclaimed all-female bluegrass group Sister Sadie chatted with Digital Journal about her recent IBMA win for "Vocal Group of the Year." At the 2019 IBMA awards, Sister Sadie won for Vocal Group of the Year. "Oh my goodness. I swear I'm still crying. Totally shocked. I've been singing all my life, as have the rest of the Sadie ladies. For us to win such an award as IBMA 'Vocal Group of the Year,' certainly makes our hearts smile real big," she said. "Again, what an absolute honor and privilege it is to represent that category in bluegrass. I'm very appreciative to everyone that voted for us, played our music on the radio, shared about us in articles or social media, or simply loved on us from afar. Getting to sing with these ladies is an honor. I can't imagine singing with anyone else," she elaborated. Adair continued, "We truly feel like sisters and when we sing it feels like family. To win this award and be recognized for the vocals puts us on cloud nine. And, also, to be the first all-female ban" to ever win this category makes it even more special for me. What a special night that was. I'll never ever forget it. Oh, and it was also my very first IBMA award." She is drawn to the bluegrass genre of music for a variety of reasons. "There are many things, but mostly I love that it's music in it's purest and rawest form. It's real and genuine. I love that and I love the people in bluegrass! It's one big ole' family," she said. In Sister Sadie, she is in a band with the "Queen of Bluegrass" Dale Ann Bradley. "I love me some Dale Ann. She's one of the best singers ever. And to get to make music with her is a highlight for me for sure," she exclaimed. Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "I'm a situational writer. If I'm writing about it, it's either happened to me or someone close to me. " On being an artist in this digital age, she said, "We live in a world where everything is or can be instant knowledge at your fingertips, or on your phone. Who would have thought twenty years ago, we'd be where we are today with how music is shared or distributed? As an artist, you have to work extra hard to keep up not only with the creative side of things but also getting it out there to your fans and making sure you are covering all outlets." For aspiring bluegrass musicians and mandolin players, she encouraged them to "practice." "Be yourself. Never try to copy someone else. You can learn from others but don't try to be them. Don't ever let anyone tell you that you can't do something because I'm living proof that you can," she said. "Never ever give up on your dreams. You can accomplish them. I had a dream as a five-year-old of one day playing the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. There were times I felt like giving up on that dream as it just wasn't happening. I just figured that probably wasn't going to be in the cards for me, but in the back of my mind I still kept that dream alive," she said. "On March 30th of this year, I made my Grand Ole Opry debut with Sister Sadie. I was 39 years old. So it took 34 years for that dream to come true but it was the right timing for it. I wanted nothing more than for my Opry debut to be with the Sadie ladies. That night was absolutely perfect. We love the Grand Ole Opry and the family there," she said. She listed Bonnie Raitt and Dolly Parton as her dream collaboration partners in music. For Sister Sadie's fans and supporters, she said, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Thanks for your support and loving us and buying our music and coming to see our shows. Sister Sadie was nominated for a Grammy Award this year with Sister Sadie for "Best Bluegrass Album." "I was very honored. To be recognized in the top five of your genre for a Grammy Award is something that was beyond my wildest dreams. What an incredible experience it was for us ladies to get to attend the awards show in Los Angeles. We were truly grateful for the opportunity and to be out there with all the wonderful nominees. It's still hard to process that one," she said. So it took 34 years for that dream to come true but it was the right timing for it. I wanted nothing more than for my Opry debut to be with the Sadie ladies. That night was absolutely perfect. We love the Grand Ole Opry and the family there," she said.She listed Bonnie Raitt and Dolly Parton as her dream collaboration partners in music.For Sister Sadie's fans and supporters, she said, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Thanks for your support and loving us and buying our music and coming to see our shows. Your support is what keeps us going and we are forever grateful and love you."To learn more about Sister Sadie, check out their official Facebook page and website For more information on Tina Adair, visit her official homepage