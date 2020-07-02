Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Phil Collen, the lead guitarist of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Def Leppard, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The residency in Las Vegas was great," he said. "Doing a residency in Vegas is like doing a movie version of a TV show. The great thing about doing this residency is you can really work on the music. We got used to the same sound every night and the same energy. We really developed many things from that experience. The songs benefitted from us doing a residency." Collen shared his insights on the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was the strangest thing that any one of us ever experienced, certainly in this country," he admitted. "We are doing great. New Zealand is doing fantastic, some of the Greek islands are doing amazing. Europe also has a hand on it." During this pandemic, Collen has been writing and recording all the time, so we may be seeing new The iconic rocker hopes that the "Stadium" Tour (featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts ) will take place "hopefully next year." The dates were moved to the summer of 2021. "I was so bummed. I was really looking forward to that. Fingers crossed for next year," he said. He is proud of his wife, Helen L. Collen, wife of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Phil Collen of Def Leppard Kerika Fields-Nalty Their young son, Jaxson, turned two years old a couple of months ago and he is in good spirits. "Jaxson is playing on the grass," he said. Collen defined the word success as "always a work in progress." "Success changes all the time," he said. Collen opened up about the Def Leppard: London To Vegas box set collection, which was described as "marvelous" by Digital Journal. "That collection was great. It was really cool," he said. "You record things but you forget that you do them. This was different since we had the arena tour and when we went to Las Vegas, we had a residency there. There were both very different shows so it is nice for people to see the different sides of us.""The residency in Las Vegas was great," he said. "Doing a residency in Vegas is like doing a movie version of a TV show. The great thing about doing this residency is you can really work on the music. We got used to the same sound every night and the same energy. We really developed many things from that experience. The songs benefitted from us doing a residency."Collen shared his insights on the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was the strangest thing that any one of us ever experienced, certainly in this country," he admitted. "We are doing great. New Zealand is doing fantastic, some of the Greek islands are doing amazing. Europe also has a hand on it."During this pandemic, Collen has been writing and recording all the time, so we may be seeing new Delta Deep music in the future (from his blues side project). "I am always writing songs nonstop," he said. "I play guitar and I work out each day."The iconic rocker hopes that the "Stadium" Tour (featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts ) will take place "hopefully next year." The dates were moved to the summer of 2021. "I was so bummed. I was really looking forward to that. Fingers crossed for next year," he said.He is proud of his wife, Helen L. Collen , and all of her photographic exhibitions.Their young son, Jaxson, turned two years old a couple of months ago and he is in good spirits. "Jaxson is playing on the grass," he said.Collen defined the word success as "always a work in progress." "Success changes all the time," he said. More about Phil Collen, Def Leppard, Rock and Roll, Hall of fame, Rock Phil Collen Def Leppard Rock and Roll Hall of fame Rock Band