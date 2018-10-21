Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Long Island singer James Salvato chatted with Digital Journal. In the 2018 "Best of Long Island" competition, Salvato won "Best Singer from Long Island." Salvato also discussed the digital transformation of the music industry. Salvato is nominated again this year for "Best Singer from Long Island," as part of the 2019 "Best of Long Island" competition. "Getting Nominated again was equally as exciting. To know that all of those who support you, continue to show their support and believe in the goodness you bring through your music," he said. Regarding his plans for the future, Salvato said, "To hopefully one day be signed by a major record label. In addition, I am working on a CD of original songs that I hope to have out by next year." Salvato is drawn to the Long Island music scene due to its "unity and fellowship" from the musicians who rise to the occasion, in an effort to help a good cause. "With so much going on in the world today, it is great to know there are people who will open their hearts for the sake of others. The difference we can make here, through our sounds, and efforts, can echo like waves in a pond," he explained. Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Salvato said, "Thanks to technology today, especially Spotify and iTunes, the artist has a greater chance of getting his or her music heard by both streaming services. In the past, the artist would have little to no opportunities available to them, thus sadly, many artists remained unknown; however, these days, your songs can be heard almost immediately, once they get streamed on these platforms." Salvato himself uses technology in his daily routine as a musician. "I utilize technology as a learning tool to continually augment my abilities as a singer and as a performer. By learning from those who came before me, and using that knowledge to hopefully present something enjoyable to the ears one will always remember," he concluded. On winning the 2018 "Best of Long Island" competition, Salvato said, "Winning the 'Singer' category last year was one of the greatest feelings in the world. I am truly honored and humbled to have been chosen in this great competition. It means the world to me that the music I sing has made such a difference in peoples lives. I believe in always singing from my heart, and when you put your mind to it you can achieve anything."Salvato is nominated again this year for "Best Singer from Long Island," as part of the 2019 "Best of Long Island" competition. "Getting Nominated again was equally as exciting. To know that all of those who support you, continue to show their support and believe in the goodness you bring through your music," he said.Regarding his plans for the future, Salvato said, "To hopefully one day be signed by a major record label. In addition, I am working on a CD of original songs that I hope to have out by next year."Salvato is drawn to the Long Island music scene due to its "unity and fellowship" from the musicians who rise to the occasion, in an effort to help a good cause. "With so much going on in the world today, it is great to know there are people who will open their hearts for the sake of others. The difference we can make here, through our sounds, and efforts, can echo like waves in a pond," he explained.On the impact of technology on the music business, Salvato said, "Thanks to technology today, especially Spotify and iTunes, the artist has a greater chance of getting his or her music heard by both streaming services. In the past, the artist would have little to no opportunities available to them, thus sadly, many artists remained unknown; however, these days, your songs can be heard almost immediately, once they get streamed on these platforms."Salvato himself uses technology in his daily routine as a musician. "I utilize technology as a learning tool to continually augment my abilities as a singer and as a performer. By learning from those who came before me, and using that knowledge to hopefully present something enjoyable to the ears one will always remember," he concluded. More about James Salvato, Long island, Singer, Music, digital transformation James Salvato Long island Singer Music digital transformati...