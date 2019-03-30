Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Brooklyn - On March 29, Greg Harris, the president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame made the special remarks at the press room of the Class of 2019 induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Harris shared that many of this year's inductees were extremely generous enough to contribute various artifacts to this new exhibit in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which will be available throughout the year. Harris noted that the mission of the institution is to "engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll." "Tonight, we will all be inspired," he said. "Have a great evening all." On his proudest professional moments with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Harris said, "In my tenure, I've had a lot of great and exciting moments at the museum. In the evening, being in the audience and looking up at the whole arena on their feet for Metallica was the first time that the crowd could attend an induction. Prior to that, it was behind closed doors and when we did that, that was a pretty exciting moment." "I still get goosebumps when I see an arena full of fans out here celebrating this moment," Harris added. When asked if there are any developments in this year's ceremony, he said, "For New York, we have done our first red carpet and the artists are walking with Carrie Keagan. It is being carried live on our With the help of modern technology, the The Class of 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees included Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Janet Jackson, The Zombies, To learn more about Greg Harris and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame leadership, check out the For more information on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, check out its Prior to the induction ceremony, Harris presented the media with a highlight video reel of last year's award ceremony, which was held in Cleveland, Ohio, and noted the progress that they have made since then, which included a brand new exhibit "Rock and Roll and Television," which is situated on the top three floors of the museum.Harris shared that many of this year's inductees were extremely generous enough to contribute various artifacts to this new exhibit in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which will be available throughout the year.Harris noted that the mission of the institution is to "engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll." "Tonight, we will all be inspired," he said. "Have a great evening all."On his proudest professional moments with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Harris said, "In my tenure, I've had a lot of great and exciting moments at the museum. In the evening, being in the audience and looking up at the whole arena on their feet for Metallica was the first time that the crowd could attend an induction. Prior to that, it was behind closed doors and when we did that, that was a pretty exciting moment.""I still get goosebumps when I see an arena full of fans out here celebrating this moment," Harris added.When asked if there are any developments in this year's ceremony, he said, "For New York, we have done our first red carpet and the artists are walking with Carrie Keagan. It is being carried live on our website . Some other things for the show tonight is that the set-up for the audience looks different here. In the show itself, people will find tonight that if they look at the songs themselves, some artists are playing more songs than they have in the past."With the help of modern technology, the Simulcast Party is happening at the same time at the actual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.The Class of 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees included Def Leppard The Cure , and Radiohead. The ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and it was presented by Klipsch Audio.To learn more about Greg Harris and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame leadership, check out the official website For more information on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, check out its Facebook page More about Rock and roll hall of fame, Greg Harris, President, CEO Rock and roll hall o... Greg Harris President CEO