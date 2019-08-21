Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Wantagh - Rising country singer-songwriter Carolyn Miller sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to her concert at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. She shared that her love for country music began by watching American Idol. "I love Carrie Underwood, so I might throw one or two songs of hers in my set," she said. "I am from Long Island, where we didn't have country music radio stations. It is just so crazy. I got my country music education from American Idol." Her music is inspired by "a little bit of everything." "You will hear some original songs and some covers. "One song was inspired when the bar was shutting down, and it was time to go, but you meet someone and you don't want that moment to end," she said. "When my dog passed away I wrote the song 'Thank You for Loving Me.' I wanted to make it universal so everyone can relate to me." "Random life moments inspire my music and my writing," she added. On being an artist in this digital age, she said, "It is super exciting. Being an independent artist in 2019 is more exciting than ever because you have access to all these platforms and music streaming services. Now, the playing field is leveled since everybody is given a chance and it allows us to build a fan-base all over the world." Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), she said, "It's amazing. It was so overdue and for the longest time, songwriters were not getting compensated or the recognition they deserve. The songwriters are the backbone of the industry. A songwriter could have a big artist cut their song but unless it wasn't the single going to radio, then it would have been hard for them to make money. It's crazy." She listed Shay Mooney from Dan + Shay and Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill as her dream male duet choices in music. "I think Shay is a monster vocalist. He has such an amazing voice," she admitted. "I am a huge Vince Gill fan and it would be a dream come true to get up on stage and sing a song with him." When asked about the title of the current chapter of her professional life, she said, "Singles and Openings." "I've gotten to open for such country stars as Chase Rice and Walker Hayes. Also, I've been cranking out singles," she explained. She defined the word success as waking up and doing what you love each day. "When you are following your heart and making money doing what you love," she said. For her fans and supporters, Miller said, "Thank you for following along since the early beginning. I am fairly new to country music. I just celebrated my first anniversary as an artist a year ago. I am grateful to everyone that comes to the shows and buys a ticket and a T-Shirt." I am grateful to everyone that comes to the shows and buys a ticket and a T-Shirt."