Every song has a story, and 17-year-old breakout artist Callista Clark has a lot to say. Wielding her creative gifts as both a defense and an instrument of peace, the songstress puts her heart on display with her debut five-track EP Real To Me, which was released today. "Actually it was really easy for us to pick these five songs. All of them were my first co-writes ever here in Nashville. They have been my favorites since the day I wrote them," she said.She listed "Real To Me" as her personal favorite song on the EP. "From the day I wrote it, I knew it was going to be the title," she said.Clark has worked with many of Nashville's most prominent songwriters such as Jonathan Singleton, Laura Veltz, Nicolle Galyon, and Emily Shackleton, among others.She collaborated on this breakthrough EP with producer Nathan Chapman. "Nathan is absolutely incredible. He is the best. He loves challenges and so do I," she said."It's Cause I Am," her lead single from this EP will impact country radio on March 29. "I am super excited. I cannot wait. Each one of these songs is a little piece of my heart," she exclaimed.On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It feels incredible. It's really hard for me to grasp it for some reason."She listed Dan + Shay as her dream male collaboration choices in the music industry. "Shay can sing so well," she said.Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Real To Me." "It's the theme song of my life, for sure," she admitted.Clark defined the word success as "always trying to do better and to learn things." "I am a really hard-working person and I am really hard on myself," she said. "My mentality is to keep writing and keep trying to do something better."Real to Me is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "It's an extremely special EP. Being a debut collection, it's everything that I ever wanted to say. It's a great introduction to my music," she said.To learn more about emerging artist Callista Clark, follow her on Facebook Instagram , and Twitter