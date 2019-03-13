Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Rapper MC Magic chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Search," where he collaborates with Lil Rob and Cuco. Regarding his plans for 2019, MC Magic said, "Later this year, I plan to drop my next album which is currently untitled, although I never established my record company for the purpose of signing other artists; it is now something that I am considering as a business venture." "Growing up, I was always attracted to music with a profound meaning," he said. "Love may be the simplest and most complicated word at the same time but it has always been the core of what inspires me. I have also found inspiration in real life situations as well as other great songs." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, MC Magic said, "In the early stages of digital music when MP3s killed CD sales I will admit it was a very tough time for me. I had to return to my grassroots of meeting fans face-to-face at trade shows, carnivals, and state fairs." MC Magic continued, "The great thing about technology is that it has allowed independent artists to reach a worldwide fanbase almost instantly, This gives artists so many more performing opportunities. Another great thing about digital is the ease of producing music, videos, and content. Some have started a career simply using a tablet or an iPhone." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, MC Magic said, "Technology has become an essential part of staying in touch with fans via social media. Once a week we do a live-stream which reaches hundreds of thousands the fans instantly. Technology has also facilitated my mobile recording studio, office, and video editing station. Often times a video edit or the verse to a song is complete after a simple flight." He listed Sade and Alicia Keys as his dream female collaboration choices in the music industry. "Sade has the voice of an angel and I would probably be starstruck just to be in her presence but I can surely imagine an amazing collaboration with her. I would also love to record with Alicia Keys, she comes off as such a down to earth human being and I have played her solo version of 'Empire State of Mind' about a million times," he said. For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them to "just do it." "YouTube gives everybody the power to upload your talent and share it with the world instantly. Take advantage of this platform and many other digital ways there are to create your fanbase," he said. "Although music is inspired find a way to create a lane that helps you and your music stand out from everyone else. All the greats have found a way to do just that. There is only one Eminem, there is only one Michael Jackson, there is only one Madonna, and there is only one you," he added. For his fans, he concluded about "Search, "First and foremost; thank you for taking the time to give it a listen. I love this song and I love the music video, often times when I feel this way about a new release my fans love it too. The crazy part is that I am just as excited about 'Search' today as I was when I released my debut album Don't Worry” in 1995," he said. "Search" will be available on digital platforms starting tomorrow, and for more information On the song "Search," he said, "A little over a year ago my manager sent me a video of a 19-year-old kid from Hawthorne California who said my music influenced his style. Immediately after watching Cuco I wanted to collaborate with him. There is only one Eminem, there is only one Michael Jackson, there is only one Madonna, and there is only one you," he added.For his fans, he concluded about "Search, "First and foremost; thank you for taking the time to give it a listen. I love this song and I love the music video, often times when I feel this way about a new release my fans love it too. The crazy part is that I am just as excited about 'Search' today as I was when I released my debut album Don't Worry" in 1995," he said."Search" will be available on digital platforms starting tomorrow, and for more information click here