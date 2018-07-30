Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer Mayra Verónica chatted with Digital Journal about the success of "Mama Mia," and she spoke about her future plans and revealed her dream collaboration choice. She enjoyed commercial success with her smash hit "Mama Mia." "It continues to amaze me. It was originally a Spanish song that was remixed into English. It started to quickly rise on the Billboard charts and caught the attention of Simon Cowell who said 'Find it, Sign It,' and it then went to No. 1 on Billboard and garnered me the cover of Billboard Magazine," she said. Verónica continued, "Later, its sister song 'Mama Yo' with Sean Paul got me in with Warner Bros. and became a success in its own right. Just when I thought 'Mama Mia' couldn't rise any higher it got picked up last week by Just Dance and premieres for the holidays. It just keeps rising that one. Some things you just cannot predict. This was one of them. Very proud of its success as it has been a long time coming." When asked what motivates her each day, she said, "I try to stay clear of toxicity or negativity. I remind myself that its great to want to grow and reach successes you haven't yet reached. A lot of people will try to talk you out of that by pushing you to slow down or settle. I remind myself that life is so abundant and that there is so much out there to still create, and do, and those possibilities motivate me. My music is usually inspired by whatever emotional situation I am in, If I'm feeling freaky its usually a song like 'Freak Like Me,' and if I'm feeling motivated it's likely one like 'If you wanna fly'. If I'm feeling happy and excited its most likely 'Mama Mia'." Digital transformation of the music business Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, Verónica said, "On the positive end, it is so much easier to have your art be heard, these are great platforms that make your music universal. On the negative end, it is so much harder for the artist because where before you would sit back and collect from record sales, now to make close to that you need to be constantly touring and performing which is so difficult on the artist's body and psyche. It has also strained the institution of music labels and artist development, so you get a lot of 'not so good' music out there, but on the positive side those who didn't have an opportunity to be heard before, now can." She continued, "You also get a lot of great artists who (lacking the connections with the labels previously) you would have never heard of, but now you can. Also, lots of people now consider themselves artists without any true grading system, but then again that is happening in every industry, not just the music business. I think overall artist credibility has diminished since there is so much content out there unregulated and a lot of artists are finding that they truly have to love the craft to be in it." On her use of technology in her music routine, she said, "Technology has made working so much easier, being able to hum out a beat and record it as a message, sending tracks via email, and listening to tracks on the go. It has truly done so much on the sharing and receiving." She listed rapper Pitbull as her dream duet choice. "For a long time I was great friends with Pitbull and we somehow never got around to recording a duet we frequently spoke of, so I would say getting that done would be up there on my duet list," she said. 