Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter MAX chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Lights Down Low." MAX also offered advice for aspiring singers, and shared what success means to him. MAX's single "Lights Down Low" is played consistently on the radio airwaves in New York City, and rightfully so. "It has been the most incredible journey, and I am delighted that it is getting the love," he said. He is extremely pleased with the fact that people have used "Lights Down Low" as their wedding songs, and fans of all races, religions and of all sexualities are coming to his shows as "proud couples." On his plans for the future, MAX said, "We are about to board our flight to Amsterdam to kick off our tour. I am so excited. I am working on the new album. We are just diving into the second album. I am so excited to spread the message that 'love is love'. We want to continue to spread that message. We want to bring acceptance all over the world with our music." Each day, MAX is motivated by his fans and his family. "My motivation comes from them, and the need to overcome the obstacles that get thrown into my life. It is therapeutic to release stories in songs. That definitely motivates me every day to hopefully try and connect with people with those stories," he said. When asked to reflect on the last five years in a rear-view mirror, he said, "It has been a wild, amazing, bizarre, luxurious ride. It is definitely not what I would expect. It is about committing and staying true to what you are most passionate about. I've learned a lot from it. I am very grateful to have been so lucky in the last few years." MAX listed Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and Sabrina Claudio as his dream female duet choices. "There are so many incredible female artists that are coming to rise right now. My list is long," he admitted. "I would have also loved to sing with Etta James." For aspiring young musicians, he said, "Everybody's story is unique, and don't fear that. The things that you may be most insecure about, are often the things that people do want to hear about. Don't be afraid to write about those stories. I wish I learned that earlier on. It's a lesson that I really cherish now, and I try to remind myself of that." Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, "I think about success a lot. The gold plaques and certification are a magnificent feeling, but that's not success, necessarily. It's respect, and people being moved by your music, and hearing about how their life was changed by your music. That's something you can always cherish." Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology on the music business, MAX said, "It's incredible! I've talked to people via Twitter and Instagram in places in Europe that I've never been to before. It's an amazing tool for musicians in this day and age to connect directly with people that you are going to see at a show. On another end, there is such an influx in music, and it cuts away from the fluff. Music fans want to hear what is authentic, what's real and what they haven't heard before. They have the ability with technology to upload in Soundcloud, so it's a whole new world of being able to hear the music that they want to hear. Technology puts pressure on artists and musicians to bring their A game, since now anybody with a laptop can upload a song. That's awesome. The playing field is leveled." To learn more about singing sensation MAX and his music, check out his Read More: MAX's "Lights Down Low" garnered a glowing review from Regarding his new single "Lights Down Low," MAX said, "I wrote the song for my now wife, and I wrote it while we first started dating. I wrote it just for my wife, since I wanted to write something special for her. I wrote it from a real place. They have the ability with technology to upload in Soundcloud, so it's a whole new world of being able to hear the music that they want to hear. Technology puts pressure on artists and musicians to bring their A game, since now anybody with a laptop can upload a song. That's awesome. The playing field is leveled."To learn more about singing sensation MAX and his music, check out his official website