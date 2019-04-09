Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter MAX chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Love Me Less," where he collaborates with Quinn XCII. He also spoke about the Music Modernization Act and revealed his future plans. MAX continued, "When the honeymoon stage starts to evolve when reality sets in, when your insecurities and strange little things qualities come to light that you hope someone won't fall out of love with you for. The second that feeling happened which the catalyst for was running into my ex everywhere we went it seemed and my wife getting really upset about it, I wrote this song." This song is a collaboration with Quinn XCII. "I love Quinn. He's not only an amazing talent but someone I consider a wonderful friend. He's getting married soon too so when he heard this song through our mutual producers he texted me and told me he'd love to write a verse. He really brought the whole thing to another level. I love his vibe," he said. Regarding his musical inspirations, MAX said, "I am inspired the most by stories I feel like need to be heard in new ways. It has to come from a real trauma or beautiful thing in my life first and foremost. Then, it has to do with how real people will connect with that story." "The combination of the inspiration from the sounds in the world, the stories in my own life, and the impact on fans creates an incredibly exciting space to create in," he added. On his plans for the year, MAX said, "I've been mainly focused on finishing my second album and knocking it out of the park. It's definitely coming out this year and I'm obsessive with every piece of the music, to the videos, to this yellow bright electrifying world we're creating with the whole world. So that takes up most of my time and then the rest I basically hang with my one-eyed dog Wink and awesome British wife and family." MAX also opened up about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act. "Songwriters should be being paid more fairly as streaming takes over the game. We might be a small part of the ecosphere of the world but when you think about the impact of music around the world, the creators of that music should be protected and encouraged in this new age. I hope the Music Moderation Act is just the first step in protecting songwriters and creators," he explained. He also revealed what tools, apps, and technology, he uses to help with his music, recording and writing career. "Well, I use iTalk for all of my little ideas of melodies and song ideas before I write them. Whether a title hits me at 2 a.m. or I'm recording a liner for a radio station having great recording technology at the tip of my fingers is an incredibly convenient tool," he said. When asked what was the best advice he was ever given, he said, "Pharrell once told me when we were working together 'This person in front me, never let him change because of what other people want. You have to fight for your authenticity and world. Never lose this joy. Never lose your positive spirit.' I live with that vibe and world and remind myself of it all the time." He acknowledged that the response from "Love Me Less" has truly blown him away. "This song means so much to me and any time I release a song or project that means so much to me there's a huge amount of nervous energy right before just hoping it will mean something to my fans," he said. "The fact that already people are connecting with it in such a real way is all I could dream for. So thank you to all my fans and listeners for letting me be a small part of the soundtrack of yours live. It's an honor," he added. "Love Me Less" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. 