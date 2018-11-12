Special By By Markos Papadatos 50 mins ago in Music New York - Pop singer-songwriter MAX (known for his platinum-certified smash single "Lights Down Low") chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Still New York," and the impact of technology on the music industry. MAX continued, "I grew up with a baby from El Salvador, so Spanish was actually my first fluent language. Naturally, I grew up and stopped speaking it, so I lost it all and want to gain it back. There is a rich culture from the language of Spanish in my blood and in New York communities, so I wanted to bring that to life with Leslie because she's from New York as well and just loved the idea." Regarding his plans for the future, MAX said, "I am finishing my second album House Of Divine, touring around the world with it, which is such an insane blessing, and making babies at some point with my awesome wife. Just the usual stuff." When asked what advice he would give his 18-year-old self, MAX responded, "Just be real and stop worrying about what anyone thinks of you. Give everything you got and do what you really want to do. The sacrifices are worth it always." On his daily motivations, he acknowledged that it is derived from his fans, as well as their passion and loyalty. "They may not realize it sometimes, but each one of them is so damn special to me. I make this music to connect with them and to be as raw as possible with the hardest and most beautiful moments of life," he said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, MAX said, "Evolution is natural. It is great and terrible. We connect with millions of people through our phones and also disconnect with some of the most important people right in front of us. As long as we focus on the good, we can always conquer the bad of it." MAX continued, "Technology is only becoming more of our culture, so keeping with it and accepting streaming is important but also vinyl and really rad old school music materials are coming back, which gives me hope." On his alternate career choices, he shared that he would probably be an artist manager or work in marketing. "I would be down for anything creative," he admitted. "I am not planning on ever stopping what I am doing." For his fans, MAX said about "Still New York," "Thank you for representing your homes wherever you are in this world because that's what the song is all about." He added, "Repping and being proud of your roots. Feeling your love live across the Internet and around the world. It is so special especially in my hometown of New York." To learn more about pop singer-songwriter MAX and his tour dates, check out his 