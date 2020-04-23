Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising Interscope Records artist Max Leone chatted with Digital Journal about "The Beach," and being an actor in the digital age of music. Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I'm not really comfortable writing about something unless it comes from personal experience in one way or another. If a concept resonates with me then I’m more likely to be inspired by it. I also get super inspired sometimes by just listening to a certain album or artist." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It has its pros and cons. It’s amazing to be able to interact with fellow artists and so immediately. As an artist who is just starting out, being able to see the reception of my music day-to-day has been super inspiring. On the other hand, it’s hard to step away sometimes and focus internally instead of basing personal value on factors like Instagram followers, and streams. It’s definitely a balance, but I’m super grateful to be where I’m at." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, he encouraged them to "never stop working." "You never know what is just around the corner and you will only improve from practice. Also, trust your instincts," he said. Leone listed John Mayer and Kendrick Lamar as his dream collaboration choices in music. He also opened up about the song "Cautious." "It happened in my bedroom one day when I was just messing around on my guitar and came up with the main guitar hook. The lyrics just immediately seemed to fit the vibe perfectly and producing it out came supernaturally. Although I wasn’t sure if it was going to resonate well with people until I played it for my A&R, Kelsey, and she freaked out," he explained. For his fans, he concluded about "The Beach," "I hope 'The Beach' transports you somewhere outside of your house even if it’s just for a couple of minutes. Turn it up!" On "The Beach," he said, "I was in my first ever session with Alexander 23, and we just started talking about concepts and what was going on in our lives at the time. We came up with the first line of the chorus, “You’re like the beach and I’m drowning in the sea”, and that kind of dictated the direction of the song. I came up with some chords on the guitar and Alexander added some production elements and it all just came together from there."Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I'm not really comfortable writing about something unless it comes from personal experience in one way or another. If a concept resonates with me then I’m more likely to be inspired by it. I also get super inspired sometimes by just listening to a certain album or artist."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It has its pros and cons. It’s amazing to be able to interact with fellow artists and so immediately. As an artist who is just starting out, being able to see the reception of my music day-to-day has been super inspiring. On the other hand, it’s hard to step away sometimes and focus internally instead of basing personal value on factors like Instagram followers, and streams. It’s definitely a balance, but I’m super grateful to be where I’m at."For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, he encouraged them to "never stop working." "You never know what is just around the corner and you will only improve from practice. Also, trust your instincts," he said.Leone listed John Mayer and Kendrick Lamar as his dream collaboration choices in music.He also opened up about the song "Cautious." "It happened in my bedroom one day when I was just messing around on my guitar and came up with the main guitar hook. The lyrics just immediately seemed to fit the vibe perfectly and producing it out came supernaturally. Although I wasn’t sure if it was going to resonate well with people until I played it for my A&R, Kelsey, and she freaked out," he explained.For his fans, he concluded about "The Beach," "I hope 'The Beach' transports you somewhere outside of your house even if it’s just for a couple of minutes. Turn it up!" More about Max Leone, The Beach, interscope, Music Max Leone The Beach interscope Music