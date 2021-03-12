Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Christian music star Matthew West chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his beautiful duet signle, "Truth Be Told," country artist with Carly Pearce. "I was really moved by the fact that she was moved by this song because it resonated to her in her own life, and that's when I knew that it would be a pretty cool duet," West added. "Both of our teams had talked about doing something together because we wrote a song together back in the day. This is an alternate version of my song." "My goal is for my songs to reach more people," he said. "A lot of times in Christian music, they don't get that exposure. I am thankful to Carly's record label for championing this song and for giving it a chance to reach a broader audience: it's about going through anxiety, depression, and hard times through COVID." "It's not just a Christian song, it's a song about real life and what it looks like when you are struggling and to admit that it's okay to struggle," he acknowledged. Regarding his future plans, West remarked, "I am always working. I have new music that I am working on right now. The 'Matthew West Podcast' has been doing really well, we are having a lot of fun doing that every week." "I am working on a new book so there is a lot of stuff going on," he further revealed. "Truth Be Told" by Matthew West and Carly Pearce is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Matthew West and his new music, check out his Matthew West and Carly Pearce Courtesy of Matthew West and Carly Pearce On working with Carly Pearce, he said, "It was wonderful to work with her. She is a sweet girl, I had a good experience with her. To be honest, she told me that what she went through in her personal life is one of the reasons why she was drawn to that song.""I was really moved by the fact that she was moved by this song because it resonated to her in her own life, and that's when I knew that it would be a pretty cool duet," West added. "Both of our teams had talked about doing something together because we wrote a song together back in the day. This is an alternate version of my song.""My goal is for my songs to reach more people," he said. "A lot of times in Christian music, they don't get that exposure. I am thankful to Carly's record label for championing this song and for giving it a chance to reach a broader audience: it's about going through anxiety, depression, and hard times through COVID.""It's not just a Christian song, it's a song about real life and what it looks like when you are struggling and to admit that it's okay to struggle," he acknowledged.Regarding his future plans, West remarked, "I am always working. I have new music that I am working on right now. The 'Matthew West Podcast' has been doing really well, we are having a lot of fun doing that every week.""I am working on a new book so there is a lot of stuff going on," he further revealed."Truth Be Told" by Matthew West and Carly Pearce is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "Thank you to my fans for making this song a No. 1 on Christian radio," he said.To learn more about Matthew West and his new music, check out his official website and follow him on Facebook and Instagram More about matthew west, Carly Pearce, truth be told, Duet, Duet matthew west Carly Pearce truth be told Duet Duet