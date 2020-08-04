Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music Christian singer-songwriter Matthew West chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new podcast and life in quarantine. "I am so impressed with how my two daughters have handled this difficult time," he added. "Watching them grow up has been the great joy of my life, there's no doubt about it. My oldest will be a freshman this year." "As your career progresses, it is interesting to step into different phases, where awards and accolades will come and go, but I am learning to find fulfillment in being proud with the music that I am creating. I feel I am progressing artistically and creatively," he explained. His new podcast launches officially tomorrow. "It feels like I am releasing a new record," he said. "That's how excited I am about it. Every week a new episode will be released, with no breaks. It will be coming out fast and furious. It has been a project I have been dreaming about for a long time. It turned out to be something that was going to be special. I am super pumped about it." "A lot of my interviews in the podcast talk about the faith component of people's lives," he said. "There will be three segments in every episode: the first segment will be an interview with one of my favorite artists or influencers in interview style, the second segment is called 'Songs from the Story House.' In the third and final segment, my dad joins me and we have a few minutes to close with 'Dadvice,' where he wants to send an encouraging message because that's just his gift." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Searching for peace in the middle of chaos." "Maybe even finding peace in knowing that I can't control this," he said. "There is peace when you acknowledge that there is nothing that you can do to fix a situation." To learn more about Christian singer-songwriter Matthew West's new podcast Sean Hagwell "Quarantine has been up and down for me," he said. "There have been moments of discouragement. It's hard not to be discouraged when all the plans you have made have come to a standstill. It has been a challenge on that front; however, times like this force you to innovate. You tap into different types of creativity. It has definitely been an adjustment.""I am so impressed with how my two daughters have handled this difficult time," he added. "Watching them grow up has been the great joy of my life, there's no doubt about it. My oldest will be a freshman this year.""As your career progresses, it is interesting to step into different phases, where awards and accolades will come and go, but I am learning to find fulfillment in being proud with the music that I am creating. I feel I am progressing artistically and creatively," he explained.His new podcast launches officially tomorrow. "It feels like I am releasing a new record," he said. "That's how excited I am about it. Every week a new episode will be released, with no breaks. It will be coming out fast and furious. It has been a project I have been dreaming about for a long time. It turned out to be something that was going to be special. I am super pumped about it.""A lot of my interviews in the podcast talk about the faith component of people's lives," he said. "There will be three segments in every episode: the first segment will be an interview with one of my favorite artists or influencers in interview style, the second segment is called 'Songs from the Story House.' In the third and final segment, my dad joins me and we have a few minutes to close with 'Dadvice,' where he wants to send an encouraging message because that's just his gift."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Searching for peace in the middle of chaos." "Maybe even finding peace in knowing that I can't control this," he said. "There is peace when you acknowledge that there is nothing that you can do to fix a situation."To learn more about Christian singer-songwriter Matthew West , check out his official website and his Facebook page More about matthew west, Podcast, Christian, Singersongwriter matthew west Podcast Christian Singersongwriter