Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated Christian artist Matthew West chatted with Digital Journal about his new studio album, "All In," as well as his co-headlining tour with Jeremy Camp this fall. West continued, "It's a lot more of me on this record. I think every album is coming from a personal place. Over the course of my career, I had written a lot of songs inspired by other people as well, and their stories. This record was a lot more of a personal look in my life, and drawing from that. I just want to write music that is honest and authentic, then that's a success in its own right. The people's response has been so great." "I am proud of this record. I hope the songs have really spoken to people. I challenge people to listen beyond the radio single. I hope people will take me up on that," he added. For aspiring singer-songwriters, he said, "Make sure nobody outworks you. You need to work harder than anybody else. That's the biggest encouragement I can give anybody. You need to work hard, and find your authentic voice, and make sure you write something that is honest. Figure out who you are, and be that." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, West said, "I really enjoy it. Like everything, it has its ups and downs. The upside is that there are so many more ways to reach people. The downside is that music becomes a lot more disposable. They might listen to my song, but they move on to whatever's next. For the most part, I really enjoy it, and I enjoy discovering the new technology. Hopefully, I can continue to adapt to it, and learn how to use the new technology formats as they come out." West continued, "I record a lot on my Voice Memo and on my Voice Notes as well. All of my lyric ideas are on my phone and on my laptop. Technology is all over this record, but it still comes from a very organic place." West will be going on a co-headlining tour with fellow Christian music star Jeremy Camp this October. "Jeremy and I had never done a full tour together," he said. "It is pretty cool to see that come together, and it seems people are very excited. A lot of people are getting their tickets for the tour, which starts in October. It is great to go on tour with Jeremy. He has made so much great music too." All In is available on iTunes, and on Spotify. To learn more about Christian music star Matthew West, his new music and touring schedule, check out his official website.