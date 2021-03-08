Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Rock singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new rock album "Catspaw." He listed "Challenge The Gods" as his personal favorite tune on this album. "I like its defiance and hubris," he admitted. Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I think personal emotions and the mystery of how music comes out of thin air." On being an artist in the digital age, at a time when streaming is so popular, he said, "I don’t have a problem with it." "I am lucky to come from an era before the Internet I think. Sometimes it seems like almost everyone is a musician now," he said. For young and aspiring musicians and artists, he encouraged them to do it because they love music more than anything else. "Success may come and go, but a true artist creates because they need to," he said. Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he said, "Keeping your love for what you do." On his definition of the word success, Sweet said, "Just making the music itself, without the world involved, is success to me." "There doesn’t have to be an audience, just the fire of creativity," he said. Sweet concluded about this musical effort, "It’s a very simple rock album, glued together by my own lead guitar playing there among the melodies. But it touches on many different attitudes and emotions along the way." To learn more about Matthew Sweet and his new album Catspaw, check out his On his song selection approach for the new CD, he said, "I didn’t record that many songs, which made it easier. There are maybe five or six songs that didn’t go on it. I just look for what feels right and fits together to me."He listed "Challenge The Gods" as his personal favorite tune on this album. "I like its defiance and hubris," he admitted.Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I think personal emotions and the mystery of how music comes out of thin air."On being an artist in the digital age, at a time when streaming is so popular, he said, "I don’t have a problem with it." "I am lucky to come from an era before the Internet I think. Sometimes it seems like almost everyone is a musician now," he said.For young and aspiring musicians and artists, he encouraged them to do it because they love music more than anything else. "Success may come and go, but a true artist creates because they need to," he said.Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he said, "Keeping your love for what you do."On his definition of the word success, Sweet said, "Just making the music itself, without the world involved, is success to me." "There doesn’t have to be an audience, just the fire of creativity," he said.Sweet concluded about this musical effort, "It’s a very simple rock album, glued together by my own lead guitar playing there among the melodies. But it touches on many different attitudes and emotions along the way."To learn more about Matthew Sweet and his new album Catspaw, check out his official homepage More about Matthew Sweet, Album, catspaw, Rock, Singersongwriter Matthew Sweet Album catspaw Rock Singersongwriter