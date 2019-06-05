Email
article imageMatt Williams to release new country album 'Taking Chances'

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Fans of rising country artist Matt Williams are in for a treat. He will be releasing a brand new studio album "Taking Chances."
Williams' forthcoming studio album is expected to have 13 tracks on there, which include the opener "Sledgehammer," as well as "Rain Down Sunshine," "Too," "Used," and the closing tune "Want to Be a Star," to name a few. Taking Chances will officially be released on July 4 via DJ Records.
Taking Chances is available for pre-order on iTunes and on Amazon.
This past October, as Digital Journal reported, his single "I'd Give a Lifetime" was featured in Apple Music's Cool Country Playlist alongside other eclectic singles by some of the genre's hottest artists.
To learn more about emerging country singer-songwriter Matt Williams, check out his official Facebook page and his official homepage.
More about Matt Williams, Country, Album, taking chances
 
