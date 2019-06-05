Williams
' forthcoming studio album is expected to have 13 tracks on there, which include the opener "Sledgehammer," as well as "Rain Down Sunshine," "Too," "Used," and the closing tune "Want to Be a Star," to name a few. Taking Chances
will officially be released on July 4 via DJ Records.
Taking Chances
is available for pre-order on iTunes
and on Amazon
.
This past October, as Digital Journal reported
, his single "I'd Give a Lifetime" was featured in Apple Music's Cool Country Playlist alongside other eclectic singles by some of the genre's hottest artists.
