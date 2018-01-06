Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music Rising country singer Matt Westin chatted with Digital Journal about his bad-ass new radio single "Our Redneck of the Woods." On his plans for the future, Westin said, "I have a ton of interviews lined up. I plan to tour around a little bit and see how far I can go. I am really enjoy talking to a lot of people, but I can't wait to get out there and meet the fans in person and perform for them. I want to get the band together and on the road." Westin listed Carrie Underwood as his dream female duet choice in country. "It would be awesome to sing with Carrie Underwood. She is an incredible performer, and has the best legs in country music,' he said. Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology on the country music business, Westin said, "I'm really coming into it right now with all this technology at my disposal. Physical record sales is not the driving force anymore, it's all about streaming and downloading. You can reach a wider audience with technology, and that is a great advantage. It's a great time for me to get into the industry." Westin continued, "Technology is everywhere. I use it in the studio, at home, and you can't get away from it, unless you are sitting by a campfire with a guitar and some buddies singing. I am really learning how all of this works. I'm new to this." For his listeners, Westin concluded about his new single, "I put my heart and soul into it. That song is very special to me. If the fans like it, I've done my job." To learn more about country sensation Matt Westin and "Our Redneck of the Woods," check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Matt Westin's " "That song really embodies everything that I love about country music. It celebrates everything that country music represents to me: God, country, family and working hard, being proud of where your from, standing up for what you believe in, and helping other people. It's tough! It has that outlaw country vibe to it. That song is really special. We pick a great one for our debut single," he said, about his new single.On his plans for the future, Westin said, "I have a ton of interviews lined up. I plan to tour around a little bit and see how far I can go. I am really enjoy talking to a lot of people, but I can't wait to get out there and meet the fans in person and perform for them. I want to get the band together and on the road."Westin listed Carrie Underwood as his dream female duet choice in country. "It would be awesome to sing with Carrie Underwood. She is an incredible performer, and has the best legs in country music,' he said.On the impact of technology on the country music business, Westin said, "I'm really coming into it right now with all this technology at my disposal. Physical record sales is not the driving force anymore, it's all about streaming and downloading. You can reach a wider audience with technology, and that is a great advantage. It's a great time for me to get into the industry."Westin continued, "Technology is everywhere. I use it in the studio, at home, and you can't get away from it, unless you are sitting by a campfire with a guitar and some buddies singing. I am really learning how all of this works. I'm new to this."For his listeners, Westin concluded about his new single, "I put my heart and soul into it. That song is very special to me. If the fans like it, I've done my job."To learn more about country sensation Matt Westin and "Our Redneck of the Woods," check out his official website and Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed Matt Westin's " Our Redneck of the Woods ." More about Matt Westin, Our Redneck of the Woods, Single, Singer, Country Matt Westin Our Redneck of the W... Single Singer Country