Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Matt Stell chatted with Digital Journal about "Prayed For You," and his plans for 2019. He also spoke about the impact of technology on the country music business. HIs smash single 'Prayed For You" was co-penned by Stell, Ash Bowers, and Allison Veltz. "We took Allison Veltz' idea and we took that energy and interjected our own personal experiences in it. We came out with a song that we were immediately really proud of. It was an awesome two days," he said. On February 26, Stell played at NASH FM 94.7's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in New York. "That was so much fun. They treated me great. I love New York City, and I love any chance I get to go there," he said. Stell listed Alanis Morissette and Taylor Swift as his dream female duet choices in the music business. "I think Taylor Swift is very talented from a creative standpoint," he said. "Alanis Morissette would definitely be fantastic. Her Jagged Little Pill record was one of my Top 5 favorite albums of the '90s decade. Every song on there was an absolute banger. She is so talented. That record changed my life," he added. On the impact of technology on the music business, Stell said, "Technology has changed every industry, including the music business. There was a time when everybody thought that digital music would be the end of the business and now we are getting used to a new way that people consume it. You don't have much control over it, so you make it work." He added, "Technology is a good thing since people can have any song in history at their fingertips. It is a really great time to be a fan of music and it's a really great time to be an artist. Technology makes things more accessible." Stell also spoke highly about the Music Modernization Act. "It has some great provisions in there," he admitted. "It is definitely a positive step, and of course, I supported it. It's a step in the right direction." "Prayed For You" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. To learn more about Matt Stell, check out his official website and Facebook page. He played basketball for Drury University for four years and then he got accepted into the pre-med program at Harvard University's Extension School. He opted not to pursue medicine and decided to pursue a music career in Nashville. Stell inked a record deal with industry powerhouse Barry Weiss' Records/Sony Music Entertainment.