Country artist Matt Stell chatted with Digital Journal about the success of his single "Prayed for You," and his decision to cover Ariana Grande's "God is a Woman."

"Prayed for You" reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts; moreover, it was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) this past September. "It's hard to describe how that felt. It's great to share this milestone with other people since it takes a whole lot of folks to make something like that happen. I am really proud to be part of a great team," he admitted.

Recently, he covered "God is a Woman" by pop princess Ariana Grande. "I've always loved that song, and I thought it would be cool to do from a guy's perspective to make the lyrics stand out in a different way. It reminded me of how Conway Twitty would get on that edge, so that was the genesis of it," he said.

Stell revealed that his new single "Everywhere But On" will impact country radio on December 2. "I wrote this song about a character that was me at one time in life. Sometimes, you can use being gone running away from your problems a little bit. That's what the song is about: searching for something but having trouble finding it. This is one of my favorite songs that I wrote last year," he said.

On December 4, Stell will be a part of New York's Country 94.7's "Stars & Strings" lineup, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. "That is going to be so much fun. There are so many great artists playing that event," he said.

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a laugh, "I Prayed for This."

For young and aspiring country singers, he encouraged them "to write a lot of songs." "The song is the most important thing, especially in country music. It's worth its weight in gold," he said.

On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "It's different but it's all I've ever known." "What I love about the digital age is that music is ubiquitous and it's so easy to get your hands on. There are so many more opportunities to get your music in front of people and that's a real blessing," he explained.