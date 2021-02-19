Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music Country star Matt Stell chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new country single "That Ain't Me No More," life during the quarantine, and success. "I do love songs that have some weight to them, whether it's about heartache or loss and I love songs that have a lot of energy to them. This has a cool lyric twist and it has a new take on a classic theme, which I think is pretty special," he added. His previous single, "Everywhere but On" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts, where it stayed there for one week. "This was one of my favorite songs I've ever written," he said. "It meant so much to me so to release it as a single was a dream come true. To watch people respond to it positively has been really cool." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Year" "We are coming out of the chapter of hibernation and we are coming into the chapter of the Year of the Mule'. We are going to do everything we possibly can to make up for the lost time in 2020. Every night will count for two nights," he explained. He noted that during the quarantine he honed such skills as writing songs and playing guitar. "I have been cooking a little bit lately, which has been a little weird for me since I'm not a cook." "Hopefully, we will see the light at the end of the tunnel so that we can get back after it," he added. Stell listed Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift as his dream female choices in music. "It would be great to create with any of these ladies," he said. "That would be super cool to collaborate with any of them on something." He defined the word success as "making music and getting it in front of people." "That's what I love to do: whether it's writing, recording, releasing it or playing it live. Success is releasing music and folks having the chance to hear it," he said. "That Ain't Me No More" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about country artist Matt Stell and his new music, check out his Matt Stell Dustin Haney The song was co-penned by Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Smith Ahnquist, Jake Mitchell, and Nick Donley and it was co-produced by Matt Stell and Ash Bowers. "This single came out of nowhere," he admitted. "My buddy Hardy texted me and asked me if I would cut an outside song and I told him 'yeah man.' I moved to town to write songs, but he sent me this song 'That Ain't Me No More' and I was just blown away. We all loved this song.""I do love songs that have some weight to them, whether it's about heartache or loss and I love songs that have a lot of energy to them. This has a cool lyric twist and it has a new take on a classic theme, which I think is pretty special," he added.His previous single, "Everywhere but On" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts, where it stayed there for one week. "This was one of my favorite songs I've ever written," he said. "It meant so much to me so to release it as a single was a dream come true. To watch people respond to it positively has been really cool."On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Year" "We are coming out of the chapter of hibernation and we are coming into the chapter of the Year of the Mule'. We are going to do everything we possibly can to make up for the lost time in 2020. Every night will count for two nights," he explained.He noted that during the quarantine he honed such skills as writing songs and playing guitar. "I have been cooking a little bit lately, which has been a little weird for me since I'm not a cook.""Hopefully, we will see the light at the end of the tunnel so that we can get back after it," he added.Stell listed Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift as his dream female choices in music. "It would be great to create with any of these ladies," he said. "That would be super cool to collaborate with any of them on something."He defined the word success as "making music and getting it in front of people." "That's what I love to do: whether it's writing, recording, releasing it or playing it live. Success is releasing music and folks having the chance to hear it," he said."That Ain't Me No More" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "I am excited for folks to get to listen to it," he said. "The song is great and it speaks for itself. It has a great lyric with a new twist on a classic topic, and it has a lot of energy and weight to it. To me, it's a special tune and I am glad that we got to record it."To learn more about country artist Matt Stell and his new music, check out his official website , and follow him on Instagram Facebook , and Twitter More about Matt Stell, That Ain't Me No More, Country, Single Matt Stell That Ain t Me No Mor... Country Single