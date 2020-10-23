Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Matt LeGrand chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Crazy Bout Cha" and being a recording artist in the digital age. He acknowledged that he has been doing okay during the quarantine. "I have felt sadness for everything that is going on. The best thing I’ve been able to do is to help out where I can and stay engaged in my community. Keeping communication up has been very important as well. I’m feeling for everyone that struggles on a regular basis and now even more with the pandemic. I’ve gotten to work on more music than ever before though, so I am happy about that," he said. Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "Experiences are always what inspires me. Letting emotions happen as they happen. Heartbreak seems to really inspire work. Healing from a broken relationship by writing about it is a powerful tool. It's not easy staying in the emotion to get the writing down but healing is all in steps, you can’t skip one." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's a bit terrifying, to be honest. There are things going on that I’m having trouble keeping up with and I'm 26. Don’t get me wrong though, there’s a lot of blessings to it as well. It has really opened the door to so many people. It’s given the opportunity and that’s all we can really ask for. It doesn’t matter who you are, if you can create a buzz around what you’re doing, you can make it." He listed the following artists as their dream collaboration choices in music: Taylor Swift, The 1975, Lewis Capaldi, Bon Iver, and Harry Styles. LeGrand defined the word success as follows: "Success means a lot to me. There are so many moments of success in one’s life. If I could sum it all up it would be simply to love, love, and be loved. The poem 'If' from Rudyard Kipling I think is the clearest definition of success for me though. My favorite line from it is 'If you can walk with Kings nor lose the common touch.' All in all, I think that when your purpose is realized and you’ve committed your life to it, no one can tell you that you aren’t successful." He concluded about "Crazy Bout Cha," "It's a very smooth song that I know will get you out of your seat dancing. Like I said before, it has a familiar sound from a different time and it’s a very different song for me. It’s a style my fans have never heard me do. I hope people have the guts to sing it straight to the person they’re crazy about. I did and it worked." "Crazy Bout Cha" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Matt LeGrand and his music, check out his "So 'Crazy Bout Cha' came about with an idea from Bryant Reid to do something that has a throwback feel," he said. "The drumbeat is something that hasn’t been sampled too much. 