He has a new track, "Somebody You Knew," coming out on December 12. "I wrote this song in April of this year then flew to Toronto to record the vocals with this wonderful vocalist named Logan. I wrote the lyrics during a rough patch in a relationship that ultimately ended. Heartbreak taught me a lot, and writing music during this time has been really therapeutic for me. I am looking forward to the release of 'Somebody You Knew,' because I think a ton of people can relate to this same situation."On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "My music is inspired by ideas. The reality is that whenever I write something it's typically just an honest outburst of how I feel at any given time. I'm inspired by the smaller and more powerful emotions like nostalgia. Songwriting is a massive escape for me. If my head is ever filled with a certain emotion, I'll pour it into a song."Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "I'm really excited for 2020. I plan to do a huge run of shows and release bundles of new music. I also have some really exciting collaborations in the works. All will be announced very soon."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's really exciting to be connected digitally. If I wanted to talk to my friends or other artists I look up to, they're just a few clicks or taps away. Everyone has a voice now, and its completely free. Sharing music has never felt freer. I think it's an incredible time for musicians and anyone to take advantage of social media and everything digital."He listed Seven Lions and Nghtmre as his dream collaboration choices. "Mainly because they're both super talented artists and writers and I feel like I could learn a ton from them and we could write some bangers," he said.For his listeners, he concluded about his new single, "I hope it'll make you dance and cry, smile and reminisce. I hope everyone enjoys it."To learn more about music producer Matt Barri, check out his official website and his Facebook page