Mary J. Blige has earned her inaugural nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.
She has been eligible since 2018, and she is affectionately known as the "Queen of Hip Hop Soul." Blige helps us move on, move out, and move up. Her music echoes our experiences of joy, pain, and love in life.
Her anthems of resilience and empowerment have inspired a legion of loyal fans, especially women, all while influencing virtually every R&B artist of the past 20 years such as Aaliyah, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, and SZA.
Blige is one of the seven women that are on the ballot for Class of 2021, along with Chaka Khan, Carole King, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick, The Go-Go's, and Kate Bush.
To learn more about R&B queen Mary J. Blige, check out her official website, Facebook page, and follow her on Instagram.