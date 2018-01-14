By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music On February 22, singer-songwriters Marty Willson-Piper and Edward Rogers will be performing live at The Cutting Room in New York City. Over the past 10 years, Edward Rogers has released seven solo albums and two albums with Bedsit Poets, a folk and Brit-inspired trio, whose name was given to them by To learn more about Edward Rogers, visit his For more information about this upcoming show at The Cutting Room in New York City, Marty Willson-Piper is known for his musical work as a lead guitarist, singer-songwriter and bassist for The Church, All About Eve and The Saints, covering Psychedelia, Goth and Punk with ease. As a prolific songwriter he has penned songs with Charlie Sexton, Bob Dylan's guitarist, as well as Aimee Mann, Jules Shear, Linda Perry and Grace Slick from the '60s band Jefferson Airplane. Marty plays a wide range of songs from all aspects of his musical catalog, where fans and listeners get to experience him as a songwriter, vocalist, guitarist and storyteller.Over the past 10 years, Edward Rogers has released seven solo albums and two albums with Bedsit Poets, a folk and Brit-inspired trio, whose name was given to them by Colin Blunstone of The Zombies. In June of 2017, Edward released his seventh album, TV Generation, on Zip Records. Throughout his illustrious career in music, he has played in New York, Los Angeles, Canada, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Ireland, as a solo artist and with Bedsit Poets.To learn more about Edward Rogers, visit his website For more information about this upcoming show at The Cutting Room in New York City, click here More about Marty WillsonPiper, Edward Rogers, The Cutting Room Marty WillsonPiper Edward Rogers The Cutting Room