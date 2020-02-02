Special By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Music Country star Marty Stuart chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming book "The Pilgrim: A Wall-to-Wall Odyssey," which will be released on February 14. Particularly impressive about this book is that it is being released on Valentine's Day. "It was my love letter to country music so it seemed like a fitting thing," he said. "It was the ultimate love story." "I love this book because it tells the whole story and the music was a part of it," he said. "The story is around the music, and the story is the evolution of the music." The Pilgrim: A Wall-to-Wall Odyssey is accompanied by a newly remastered CD of the original album, along with 10 bonus tracks that feature such musical guests as Ralph Stanley, Emmylou Harris, Uncle Josh Graves, Earl Scruggs, and Stuart's wife, Country Music Hall of Famer Connie Smith; moreover, it includes a foreword by Billy Bob Thornton. "The Pilgrim was a career-defining moment for me," he said. "Change was needed. I view my musical life as life before The Pilgrim and life after it." "I was around Billy Bob Thornton a lot during that particular time. He understood what I was trying to pull off. He is a great writer and such a deep artist. He was a sounding board for this project," he said. On being a recording artist in the digital age, he said, "Technology is always changing. When I first started, there were vinyl and cassette releases. Then, there were CDs and now it is all digital. It is wonderful to stick around and still have music in all of these different formats." He also spoke fondly on the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in the digital age. "It is a move in the right direction," he said. "Songwriters need to get paid a fair wage for their work since it's getting harder. I hope this is moving in the right direction. We are in a generation where everybody thinks that music is for free. It is nice to have people looking out for us." When asked what inspires his music and songwriting, he said with a sweet laugh, "A deadline." For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Absolutely follow your heart in any costs." From his own musical catalog, he listed "Tempted," which he co-wrote, as his personal favorite tune. Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he said, "There is always one more song to write, there is always one more show to play and one more goal to achieve." Looking back in a rear-view mirror over the last three decades, he reflected, "I see the entire landscape of America has changed, the entire landscape of country music and American music, in general, has changed. It is good to have a reference out of the past." He listed Norah Jones as his dream collaboration choice in music. "I love Norah Jones," he admitted. Stuart also took the time to pay a moving homage to the late but great Grammy award-winning country star Lynn Anderson. "Lynn Anderson was a great artist. I miss her and I miss her spirit," he said. In his spare time, Stuart enjoys going to Mississippi and spend time in the woods, and regroup again. Stuart defined the word success as "following your heart wherever it may lead you and being at peace with the results whatever that may be." 