Martina McBride to embark on 2019 'Joy of Christmas Tour'

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 12, country queen Martina McBride announced that she will be embarking on her 2019 "The Joy of Christmas" Tour later this year. On December 12, McBride will be performing at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, and on December 15, she will be playing the Union County Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey. McBride acknowledged in a press statement that the "Joy of Christmas" Tour is a great deal of fun. "We have everything from classic hymns like 'O Holy Night' to fun, big band swing classics like 'Winter Wonderland' and 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'," she explained. She described it as "very visual," and the audience leaves with a "warm feeling." "I love to think of entire families, from grandparents to grandchildren, enjoying 'The Joy Of Christmas.' It's really a show for the whole family," she remarked. This past October, McBride chatted with Digital Journal about her new cookbook, her latest Christmas album, and she paid a tribute to the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin. This tour will kick off on November 29 at the Beau Rivage Theater in Biloxi, Mississippi, and it will wrap up on December 21 at the Lindenwood University in St. Louis, Missouri.