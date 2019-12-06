Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Martina McBride chatted with Digital Journal about her "Joy of Christmas" Tour, her "Vocal Point" podcast, her recent performance at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, and her upcoming exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame. 'Vocal Point with Martina McBride' True Public Relations Regarding her new podcast, " On being an artist in the digital age, McBride said, "It feels great. At first, I wasn't sure about doing a podcast, but now I am really enjoying it. We have so many interesting people coming up: we have Vince Gill and Amy Grant, Pam Tillis, and Brenda Lee. So many great conversations that I would have never been able to have otherwise. It has been really fun." At the same time, there is a resurgence of vinyl. "I love vinyl," McBride admitted, prior to complimenting its warmth and nostalgia. Martina McBride, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and other women performing as part of 'Women of Country' tribute at 2019 CMA Awards ABC, Image Group LA A few weeks ago, she performed her signature song "Independence Day" at the 2019 This past August, she was the recipient of the coveted " Another special moment was performing the country classic "Delta Dawn" with Tanya Tucker, as well as Brandi Carlile, Trisha Yearwood, Deana Carter, RaeLynn, Carly Pearce, and Lauren Alaina at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. "That was great. I love Tanya Tucker. I grew up listening to her records and singing along with them in my bedroom. To get to honor her in that way was cool and to be a part of that group of women," she said, prior to complimenting Tucker on her four 2020 Grammy nominations. "That goes to show that Tanya is still relevant. She still sings great and she is making some of the best music of her career." In 2020, she will have her own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, along with the iconic Bill Anderson and Chris Stapleton. "That is so great. I am excited about putting that together," she said. Martina McBride Joseph Llanes She revealed that her charitable organization, " From the younger male singer-songwriters out there, she expressed an interest to work with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (which is fronted by Willie Nelson's son Lukas). "I interviewed Lukas for my podcast," she said. "I think he is a real artist and I love his voice. Lukas is great. That would be fun to do a duet with him." When asked which Faith Hill song she would ever cover, she responded, "Stronger." "I really love that song," she admitted, prior to noting that she would love to someday do a duet with Faith Hill. "That would be fun," she said. On the best advice she was ever given, the Kansas native said, "Stay in the moment. Enjoy every part of this career and of life. That's what I try to do." McBride is rooting for her childhood rock idol, Pat Benatar, to get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. "I've been voting for her. I definitely hope she makes it in. She deserves it," she said. She was fortunate to do the CMT Crossroads special with Pat Benatar back in the fall of 2003. "That was so great. I was so happy to be there with her singing those songs. It was fantastic," she exclaimed. On the title of the current chapter of her life, McBride said, "Discovery and Happiness" "It is both ends of the spectrum. I am happy but I am still creating," she said. "I am doing new tours and hopefully new music soon." McBride also shared that she is proud of the recipes on her latest cookbook, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, which is available on Martina McBride Photo courtesy of Food Network For her fans and supporters, she said, "Come out and see the 'Joy of Christmas' Tour. It's a really special show. I am happy but I am still creating," she said. "I am doing new tours and hopefully new music soon."

McBride also shared that she is proud of the recipes on her latest cookbook, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, which is available on Amazon.

For her fans and supporters, she said, "Come out and see the 'Joy of Christmas' Tour. It's a really special show. I am proud of this show. We worked really hard on it, and it will definitely put you in the holiday spirit. It's an evening of happiness. It's about two hours and it's a big night, and I just want everyone to experience it."

She defined the word success simply as "happiness" in life.

For more information on Martina McBride and her 2019 "The Joy of Christmas" show dates, visit her official website, and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.