article imageMartina McBride announces new 'Vocal Point' podcast

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country star Martina McBride has announced her new "Vocal Point with Martina McBride" podcast, which officially launches on September 27.
This podcast was launched as part of Luminary's fall podcast line-up. It was produced by Believe Entertainment Group, and it will premiere on Friday, September 27.
McBride is sitting down with many of friends, colleagues and acquaintances in all genres, which include musicians, actors, entertainers, and celebrity chefs, among other distinguished individuals.
A Kansas native, McBride expressed that she wanted to do a podcast, where it's not really an interview, as much as it is a conversation. She hopes it is entertaining for her listeners and that it gives insights into the people she is interviewing.
"We talk about their life philosophy, their struggles and how they've overcome them. A lot of it has been so inspiring as well as entertaining," McBride remarked.
In the inaugural episode of "Vocal Point with Martina McBride," the country queen sits down with her longtime friend, country superstar, Garth Brooks, where he talks about how he navigated fame and his respected career in the music business. McBride's other celebrity guests on her podcast will include Lauren Alaina, Pam Tillis, Dustin Lynch, country star Sara Evans, producer Don Was, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Brenda Lee, Runaway June, Howie Mandel, and Loretta Lynn.
Fans and listeners can tune in weekly to hear "Vocal Point with Martina McBride" on the Luminary Podcasts website and on the Luminary App.
McBride is known for such inspirational songs as "Independence Day," "Love's the Only House," "Broken Wing," "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," and "Concrete Angel," among other smash country singles.
This winter, McBride will be embarking on her "Joy of Christmas" Tour. To learn more about her "Joy of Christmas" show dates, check out her official website.
