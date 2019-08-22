Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMartina McBride accepts 2019 ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Nashville - Country queen Martina McBride has a major reason to be proud. She was one of the recipients of the 2019 "Cliffie Stone Icon Award" by the Academy of Country Music (ACM).
On August 21, McBride was recognized at the 2019 ACM Honors, which took place at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. McBride was the recipient of the coveted "ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award," which is bestowed to artists that have advanced the popularity of the country music genre thanks to their contributions.
She was presented this award by chart-topping country artist Lauren Alaina, who described McBride as her "hero," and somebody that taught her how to sing simply by playing her albums repeatedly in her bedroom while trying to belt out the high notes.
Ever gracious, McBride expressed her gratitude to everybody that helped her in her illustrious music career. She thanked her husband, John McBride, her record label, the songwriters, producers, country radio and her road band and crew.
Several of her most popular songs raise social awareness such as her signature song "Independence Day" (about domestic violence), "Concrete Angel" (about child abuse), "Broken Wing" (emotional abuse) and "Love's The Only House" ( about love and compassion for mankind).
Other country women that have been honored by the coveted ACM "Cliffie Stone Icon Award" include Dolly Parton, Brenda Lee, Emmylou Harris, and Loretta Lynn.
In her speech, McBride thanked her "glam squads," her fans, as well as all the "journalists" for supporting the music careers of artists. She remarked that she is very thankful, honored and humbled. To quote a song title of one of her chart-topping singles, McBride feels "Blessed."
This winter, McBride will be embarking on her highly-anticipated "Joy of Christmas" Tour.
To learn more about Martina McBride, her music and tour dates, check out her official website.
More about Martina McBride, Cliffie Stone Icon Award, ACM, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Chatting with Patrika Darbo: Digital age of entertainment Special
'Sorry!' Johnson puts foot in it at Macron's palace
Martina McBride accepts 2019 ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award Special
Lampedusa mayor slams Rome over migrant boat standoff
Review: Trisha Yearwood releases stunning collaboration with Garth Brooks Special
Google says YouTube campaign targeted Hong Kong protests
Apple Card can cause damage to wallets and jeans
Puddle of Mudd talks new album, digital age of music and Slash Special
France watching Kashmir rights, Macron tells Modi
Baltic human chain still inspires activists 30 years on