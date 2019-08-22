Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Nashville - Country queen Martina McBride has a major reason to be proud. She was one of the recipients of the 2019 "Cliffie Stone Icon Award" by the Academy of Country Music (ACM). She was presented this award by chart-topping country artist Lauren Alaina, who described McBride as her "hero," and somebody that taught her how to sing simply by playing her albums repeatedly in her bedroom while trying to belt out the high notes. Ever gracious, McBride expressed her gratitude to everybody that helped her in her illustrious music career. She thanked her husband, John McBride, her record label, the songwriters, producers, country radio and her road band and crew. Several of her most popular songs raise social awareness such as her signature song "Independence Day" (about domestic violence), "Concrete Angel" (about child abuse), "Broken Wing" (emotional abuse) and "Love's The Only House" ( about love and compassion for mankind). Other country women that have been honored by the coveted ACM "Cliffie Stone Icon Award" include Dolly Parton, Brenda Lee, Emmylou Harris, and Loretta Lynn. In her speech, McBride thanked her "glam squads," her fans, as well as all the "journalists" for supporting the music careers of artists. She remarked that she is very thankful, honored and humbled. To quote a song title of one of her chart-topping singles, McBride feels "Blessed." This winter, McBride will be embarking on her highly-anticipated To learn more about Martina McBride, her music and tour dates, check out her On August 21, McBride was recognized at the 2019 ACM Honors, which took place at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. McBride was the recipient of the coveted "ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award," which is bestowed to artists that have advanced the popularity of the country music genre thanks to their contributions.She was presented this award by chart-topping country artist Lauren Alaina, who described McBride as her "hero," and somebody that taught her how to sing simply by playing her albums repeatedly in her bedroom while trying to belt out the high notes.Ever gracious, McBride expressed her gratitude to everybody that helped her in her illustrious music career. She thanked her husband, John McBride, her record label, the songwriters, producers, country radio and her road band and crew.Several of her most popular songs raise social awareness such as her signature song "Independence Day" (about domestic violence), "Concrete Angel" (about child abuse), "Broken Wing" (emotional abuse) and "Love's The Only House" ( about love and compassion for mankind).Other country women that have been honored by the coveted ACM "Cliffie Stone Icon Award" include Dolly Parton, Brenda Lee, Emmylou Harris, and Loretta Lynn.In her speech, McBride thanked her "glam squads," her fans, as well as all the "journalists" for supporting the music careers of artists. She remarked that she is very thankful, honored and humbled. To quote a song title of one of her chart-topping singles, McBride feels "Blessed."This winter, McBride will be embarking on her highly-anticipated "Joy of Christmas" Tour To learn more about Martina McBride, her music and tour dates, check out her official website More about Martina McBride, Cliffie Stone Icon Award, ACM, Country Martina McBride Cliffie Stone Icon A... ACM Country