Martin Johnson of The Night Game chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "I Feel Like Dancing" and upcoming work that is in the works. "It has been really interesting writing songs on Zoom," he said. "It has been a learning curve. I am hitting the groove now, where it's the 'new normal'. I have been absorbing it." "Right now, I am trying to stay in the moment. It's a time to be close to family and friends, and to respect the world and pray for some change," he said. Johnson is stoked for his new single "I Feel Like Dancing." "I am jacked. It comes out midnight tonight," he said. "I can't wait to release the lyric video as well. This song is super fun. I hope it makes other people feel happy. I am really proud of this song and I am really excited to get this new music out. Hopefully, it will be a breath of fresh air." He is also pumped about his upcoming studio album. "It was really fun one to make. It's the last piece of work I'll make with the world as it was. We did this album very differently than the previous ones, with no label. One of my best friends co-produced it with me. We had a lot of freedom and it was great to approach it like that," he said. When asked about his dream collaboration choices in music, he said, "I had a session with Betty Who yesterday over Zoom. She is one of my favorite people in the entire universe. We will see. There is a duet on this record that I am really proud of, and that's with Elle King, she's an old friend. I've had a lot of respect for her and I always wanted to sing with her. That track will probably be in installment No. 5 or No. 6." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Dog Years." If he were to go on the reality singing competition The Masked Singer, he shared that he would love to dress up as a "moose." "That's my spirit animal and it would be pretty commanding to hop up on stage in a moose rack," he said. Johnson defined the word success as contentment in life. "Success is happiness," he said. On life in quarantine, he said, "When things turned upside down, I went to my childhood cabin in Maine. I went up there and hunkered down there. I was there for two months, and then I came back to Nashville. I bought a 29 foot travel trailer and I hit the road and put a studio in the back. I tried to breathe in some fresh air in the mountains, and get away from the city during the trying times. I set my wings free a little bit, trying to breathe some air."