This Friday, international "Solo Dance" artist Martin Jensen
will be playing as the first Danish DJ at the national stadium Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark, which holds a capacity of 40,000 people.
In the center of the football field, Jensen
will stand alone with a production setup such as a custom DJ booth and lights, along with pyrotechnics, across four camera angles including a drone to capture the entire stadium feeling across a five-hour, never-before-seen live set.
The electronic music event will be broadcast on Twitch, where they have secured a partnership for the highly-anticipated stream.
"I can't thank everyone from my team and partners enough for helping in making this a reality," Jensen posted on Twitter
. "Who's ready to party with me? Stay safe, stay inside, and party with me till the late hours," he exclaimed.
Electronic star Martin Jensen
Urban Rebel PR