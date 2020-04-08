By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Copenhage - On April 10, Martin Jensen will be presenting "Me, Myself, Online" at Telia Parken in Copenhagen. Digital Journal has the scoop. In the center of the football field, The electronic music event will be broadcast on Twitch, where they have secured a partnership for the highly-anticipated stream. "I can't thank everyone from my team and partners enough for helping in making this a reality," Jensen posted on To learn more about this electronic event, check out Martin Jensen's Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Electronic star Martin Jensen Urban Rebel PR This Friday, international "Solo Dance" artist Martin Jensen will be playing as the first Danish DJ at the national stadium Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark, which holds a capacity of 40,000 people.In the center of the football field, Jensen will stand alone with a production setup such as a custom DJ booth and lights, along with pyrotechnics, across four camera angles including a drone to capture the entire stadium feeling across a five-hour, never-before-seen live set.The electronic music event will be broadcast on Twitch, where they have secured a partnership for the highly-anticipated stream."I can't thank everyone from my team and partners enough for helping in making this a reality," Jensen posted on Twitter . "Who's ready to party with me? Stay safe, stay inside, and party with me till the late hours," he exclaimed.To learn more about this electronic event, check out Martin Jensen's official Twitch page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Martin Jensen back in February of 2020. More about Martin Jensen, Telia Parken, Copenhagen More news from Martin Jensen Telia Parken Copenhagen