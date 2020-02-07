Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Electronic star Martin Jensen chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for 2020. He opened up about being an artist in the digital age and he revealed his dream collaboration choices, which include Taylor Swift, Martin Garrix and The Chainsmokers. When asked if he has any New Year's resolutions, he said, "Just to be more healthy, spend more time with my loved ones, and make the best music I can and of course bigger and bigger shows." Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I am inspired by a lot of producers that came before me, guys like Alesso and Calvin Harris, but also guys that are making these huge pop tracks and merging the two worlds, Sigala, and Jonas Blue. Those guys really get me excited." "I also enjoy working with sounds people wouldn't expect but making them still sound like a Martin Jensen track. On my track '16 Steps' I worked with Olivia Holt who brought some amazing vocals to the track as well as a British MC Yxng Bane who added a completely different edge. It was a project I really enjoyed working on," he explained. On being an artist in the digital age, Jensen said, "It's great but it can also be overwhelming. It’s easy, especially after having a multi-million streamed hit like 'Solo Dance,' for people to just judge a track on numbers, or streams, and I think it’s a combination of things. The digital age can really help artists both starting out to get their music out there and also 'established' artists to keep their fanbase in the know, it's a double-edged sword for sure." Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment and music industry, he said, "It's very positive, being able to collaborate with different artists, DJs, vocalists, my team around the world – it would all be impossible in this industry to keep momentum." On his use of technology in his daily routine as an artist, he said, "I use it in everything basically. I'm always online whether it be for business or personal matters. Technology enables you to constantly be in touch with your following and stay up to date on all things going on where ever you are in the world. Without technology, I don't know what I'd do." He listed Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers and Martin Garrix as his dream collaboration choices. "Taylor Swift will always be my biggest collaboration dream. I don't think an explanation is necessary. Second, would be big producers such as The Chainsmokers or Martin Garrix. I really think they have shaped the landscape of music in such a profound way. Collaborating with them would be amazing," he said. When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, he said, "I think things really changed when I released 'Solo Dance,' it's crazy the pick-up we got from radios across the world, being able to play Wembley Arena as part of the Capital Radio Ball in the UK was a product of that and to see how much my fans have continued to stick by me and enjoy what I'm creating now in the future really feels amazing. It's all about looking to the future now." For young and aspiring electronic artists, he said, "Believe in yourself, even if people tell you 'No,' if you think you're good enough, work as hard as you can. I'm launching my own label soon, roughly in the next few months, to help new and upcoming artists to break into the industry for reasons exactly like this, I wish I'd have had the mentorship and assistance of artists that had been through this earlier on in my career so I really hope to give something back and of course, release some amazing music along the way." On his definition of the word success, he said, "Success is what you make it. Like I mentioned earlier, it’s easy for artists to be put on this pedestal of always outdoing themselves or feeling too overcome with the pressure when in reality, success should be what makes you happy, however you measure that." For his fans and supporters, he said, "Thanks so much for all the support over these past 12 months. I really hope you guys are enjoying my latest edit 'Day N Nite' and to keep up to date with all the exciting things we have in store, you can follow me across my social media at @djmartinjensen. Happy 2020." 