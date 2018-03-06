Martin Garrix triumphs with victories at the 2018 Buma Awards

By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Music Electronic music superstar Martin Garrix has more hardware to add to his mantel. He emerged as a big winner at the Buma Awards. These awards honor the lyricists and composers of the best-selling singles and the most-played songs of 2017. Garrix secured wins in the international and the national categories respectively. At the international level, Garrix earned awards for "Scared To Be Lonely" and "So Far Away," where the former tune was the most-played track and best-selling single abroad. Garrix reigned supreme in the national category as well, where he took home three awards for "Scared To Be Lonely," "There For You" and "In The Name of Love." He went on to thank everybody for their support and acknowledged the fact that 2017 was a great year for him. A few weeks ago, as Digital Journal For more information on electronic mega-star Martin Garrix, check out his The acclaimed DJ and producer was a big winner at the 2018 Buma Awards, which is one of the most significant prizes in the Dutch music industry.These awards honor the lyricists and composers of the best-selling singles and the most-played songs of 2017. Garrix secured wins in the international and the national categories respectively.At the international level, Garrix earned awards for "Scared To Be Lonely" and "So Far Away," where the former tune was the most-played track and best-selling single abroad.Garrix reigned supreme in the national category as well, where he took home three awards for "Scared To Be Lonely," "There For You" and "In The Name of Love." He went on to thank everybody for their support and acknowledged the fact that 2017 was a great year for him. Garrix has collected a total of 10 Buma Awards in the past five years, thus proving that he is a true force to be reckoned with in the Dutch music scene.A few weeks ago, as Digital Journal reported , Garrix performed a 15-minute closing set at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games that were held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.For more information on electronic mega-star Martin Garrix, check out his official website More about Martin Garrix, Buma Awards, Electronic, DJ, Producer More news from Martin Garrix Buma Awards Electronic DJ Producer