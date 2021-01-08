Email
article imageMartin Garrix and Bebe Rexha exceed one billion Spotify streams

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha exceed one billion streams on the streaming service Spotify with their smash collaboration "In The Name of Love." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This is quite a milestone since Martin Garrix is the first Dutch artist to achieve this feature, and it is also a first for Rexha, thus making it her first billion streams tune. They are now both a part of Spotify's elite one billion streams club thanks to the viral success of "In The Name of Love."
The list of songs that reached this milestone is quite short (a little over 100 songs). Artists that are featured in the list include Ed Sheeran, Drake, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande, among others.
"In The Name of Love" was released officially back in July of 2016 after the Dutch electronic superstar ended his first Tomorrowland closing set with the song, and the fan response has been well-received ever since.
When he performed this song live on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, at the age of 20, it marked the inaugural performance by a Dutch artist on the show.
This billion streams milestone is just a star of 2021 for Garrix since he has plenty in store for his fans and listeners in the future.
"In The Name of Love" by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha is available on Spotify.
To learn more about global electronic music star Martin Garrix, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram and on Facebook.
