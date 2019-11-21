By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The iconic southern rock group, The Marshall Tucker Band, will be releasing "New Year's In New Orleans: Roll Up '78 And Light Up '79" on Record Store Day. The line-up of the band, at the time, was comprised of Doug Gray (who is the sole original member to this day), as well as Tommy Caldwell, Toy Caldwell, Jerry Eubanks, George McCorkle, and Paul Riddle. The Marshall Tucker Band was one of the biggest rock groups and one of the best live acts in the music business thanks to their heavy touring. They are known for such smash hit singles as "Heard It In A Love Song" and "Can't You See." Ramblin' Records will be releasing this historic concert on a double LP and CD for the first time. It will be available on Record Store Day on November 29, which coincides with this year's "Black Friday"; moreover, it will be available in digital formats in late January of 2020. In November of 1978, a few weeks before their New Year's Eve show in New Orleans, The Marshall Tucker Band had earned a favorable review from the New York Times when they performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City. New Year's In New Orleans: Roll Up '78 And Light Up '79 will consist of 24 tracks. The band's original producer, Paul Hornsby, returned to mix this album. Hornsby played the keyboards, piano, and the organ on their early albums. The double live album set also includes original photography of the band at The Warehouse in New Orleans, which were photographed by the venue's house photographer, Sidney Smith. To learn more about When they performed on New Year's Eve of 1978 at The Warehouse in New Orleans, their concert was simulcast on over 150 radio stations all over the country, which made it the most "widely-heard" rock show of its time.The line-up of the band, at the time, was comprised of Doug Gray (who is the sole original member to this day), as well as Tommy Caldwell, Toy Caldwell, Jerry Eubanks, George McCorkle, and Paul Riddle.The Marshall Tucker Band was one of the biggest rock groups and one of the best live acts in the music business thanks to their heavy touring. They are known for such smash hit singles as "Heard It In A Love Song" and "Can't You See."Ramblin' Records will be releasing this historic concert on a double LP and CD for the first time. It will be available on Record Store Day on November 29, which coincides with this year's "Black Friday"; moreover, it will be available in digital formats in late January of 2020.In November of 1978, a few weeks before their New Year's Eve show in New Orleans, The Marshall Tucker Band had earned a favorable review from the New York Times when they performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City.New Year's In New Orleans: Roll Up '78 And Light Up '79 will consist of 24 tracks. The band's original producer, Paul Hornsby, returned to mix this album. Hornsby played the keyboards, piano, and the organ on their early albums.The double live album set also includes original photography of the band at The Warehouse in New Orleans, which were photographed by the venue's house photographer, Sidney Smith.To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band , check out their official website More about marshall tucker band, record store day, Southern, Group, doug gray marshall tucker band record store day Southern Group doug gray Rock