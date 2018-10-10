Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music New York - World-renowned German DJ and producer Markus Schulz chatted with Digital Journal about his new artist album "We Are The Light," which will be out on October 12. He praised the album's title track and lead single "We Are The Light" for being "beautiful." "After I wrote that song with Schulz shared that the new album has a song "Breathe Me to Life," that he co-wrote with his fiancee Adina Butar. "We wrote that together at home one day looking out at the ocean," he said. He was thrilled to collaborate with trance songstress Emma Hewitt on "Safe From Harm." "We had been wanting to work together forever," he admitted. "We actually have more music that we worked on together, and we might release that at some point in the future. Emma is great, and we are looking forward to many more collaborations with her." While he does have a personal favorite song on this album, since every song is like a child to him, Schulz shared his favorite line on this musical effort. "There is a line in 'We Are The Light' that says 'what if we pray to the Earth and not religion.' It just sums up everything. We all need to get along and we need to enjoy the time that we have here on Earth," he said. On November 30, Schulz will be headlining He shared that there will be more albums from him in the future. "We will take more twists and turns with each album. The great thing is that people really understand who I am as an artist now, which makes me feel more creative and it gives me more freedom to explore," he said. On the impact of technology on the electronic music industry, Schulz said, "Technology is great because our fans get to hear the music. As a fan of the music, I get to discover new talent much easier. "It was three years of hard work," Schulz said about his new album. "When I started it, I wanted it to be Watch the World Part II, but I also wanted to build on it and take it to the next level. I feel like I accomplished everything that I wanted, and I consider it a career success for me. I accomplished everything I wanted with this album and that included working with some established artists and some new artists." With that being said, the industry is oversaturated and it is hard to find songs and to be found. We just have to work a little harder and scream a little louder. For every negative, there are five positives about technology. You can't put the genie back in the bottle." As an electronic musician, Schulz noted that he uses his iPhone constantly in his musical work. "My iPhone is very important when I am working on albums. I am always humming melodies and lyrics into it," he said. 