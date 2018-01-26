Mark Logsdon promoted to Executive Director of PR at PLA Media

By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music Nashville - Esteemed country music publicist Mark Logsdon has been promoted to Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations (PR) at PLA Media in Nashville, Tennessee. The president and CEO of PLA Media in Nashville, Pam Lewis, announced that she is delighted to start off the New Year by promoting two of her staff members. For PLA Media, 2017 was a banner year which boasted them "much success" and "national coverage" for their artists and clients, as well as recognition for the PR firm itself. "Our long tradition of excellence and innovation ensures that we will continue to beat the odds in a very competitive business climate," Ms. Lewis said. Logsdon joined PLA Media in July of 2007 as a Publicity Coordinator. Prior to that, he gained work experience in the music business at Sony/BMG, RLM/Mission Management and The Atlantis Music Conference. Over the past 10 years, Logsdon has risen to Publicist and Marketing Account Executive, followed by Senior Publicist and Marketing Executive to the coveted Executive Director position. Throughout his respected career in public relations, he has represented country legend Lynn Anderson (for the last eight years of her life), and he has directed publicity for Buddy Lee Attractions, country artist Chase Rice, Deborah Allen, YouTube star Jessica Frech, Mark Chesnutt, country veteran Razzy Bailey, and Mrs. Tennessee, among countless others. Logsdon's current client roster includes the following: the Tina Turner Museum, Johnny Cash Museum, Patsy Cline Museum, the forthcoming Merle Haggard Museum, Merle's Meat + 3, as well as the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, Warner/Chappell Production Music, The Americana Music Triangle, RCA Studio A, country singer-songwriter Jesse Rice, race car driver, author and country artist Tyler Williams, and Canadian trio Beyond The Sun. A Kentucky native, Logsdon saw his own television fame when he won the former CMT reality show, The Singing Bee in 2009, which was hosted by Melissa Peterman. To learn more about PLA Media in Nashville, check out their One of the top public relations firms in Nashville, PLA Media, has celebrated its success by promoting two of its employees, Mark Logsdon and Brittney Wilkerson. Formerly a senior publicist, Logsdon is now Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations. Publicist and marketing account representative Brittney Wilkerson has been invested to senior publicist and marketing executive.The president and CEO of PLA Media in Nashville, Pam Lewis, announced that she is delighted to start off the New Year by promoting two of her staff members. For PLA Media, 2017 was a banner year which boasted them "much success" and "national coverage" for their artists and clients, as well as recognition for the PR firm itself. "Our long tradition of excellence and innovation ensures that we will continue to beat the odds in a very competitive business climate," Ms. Lewis said.Logsdon joined PLA Media in July of 2007 as a Publicity Coordinator. Prior to that, he gained work experience in the music business at Sony/BMG, RLM/Mission Management and The Atlantis Music Conference. Over the past 10 years, Logsdon has risen to Publicist and Marketing Account Executive, followed by Senior Publicist and Marketing Executive to the coveted Executive Director position.Throughout his respected career in public relations, he has represented country legend Lynn Anderson (for the last eight years of her life), and he has directed publicity for Buddy Lee Attractions, country artist Chase Rice, Deborah Allen, YouTube star Jessica Frech, Mark Chesnutt, country veteran Razzy Bailey, and Mrs. Tennessee, among countless others.Logsdon's current client roster includes the following: the Tina Turner Museum, Johnny Cash Museum, Patsy Cline Museum, the forthcoming Merle Haggard Museum, Merle's Meat + 3, as well as the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, Warner/Chappell Production Music, The Americana Music Triangle, RCA Studio A, country singer-songwriter Jesse Rice, race car driver, author and country artist Tyler Williams, and Canadian trio Beyond The Sun.A Kentucky native, Logsdon saw his own television fame when he won the former CMT reality show, The Singing Bee in 2009, which was hosted by Melissa Peterman.To learn more about PLA Media in Nashville, check out their official website More about Mark Logsdon, executive director, PR, PLA Media, Country Mark Logsdon executive director PR PLA Media Country