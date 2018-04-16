Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Mark Lewis, founder and band member, chatted with Digital Journal about "Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles," and their upcoming show at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York from May 3 to 6, 2018. To learn more about their upcoming shows at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, check out its On the future plans, he said, "To keep the show going, growing, and to keep trying to strive for perfection of the music, and expansion of our production. We're very lucky to have a job the we love, and every day presents new challenges, and new audiences. That's what keeps in fresh and that's what keeps it fun." His personal favorite Beatles classic to perform live is "A Day In The Life." "Audience members never expect to hear that song live. It's very challenging. Difficult to pull off, but it always blows minds," he explained. Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, Lewis said, "Technology has enabled us to duplicate many of the sounds on the records that could never be done correctly in the past such as string and horn sounds, musical effects, you name it. We can now do it. We use to emulate sounds as best as we could. We can now truly duplicate the sound of the records thanks to technology." On his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "From a show standpoint, we not only use technology (as stated) to create the music, but we use it for the incredible lighting and videos that our show uses. It makes it a great 'multi-media' experience as opposed to just a concert." He noted that "Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles" is unique due to the quality of musicianship, the amazing production, sound, and performance. "You name it. We've dedicated our lives to perfecting the music, and putting together the greatest Beatles show on the planet. I don't like to blow my own whistle, but you asked. I might add that we are performing the entire Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart's Club Band album. Need I say more," he said. For Beatles fans, he concluded, "Don't miss this show. Really. If you are a Beatles fan you'll be blown away. If you're not a Beatles fan, you will be after seeing Rain." To learn more about "Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles," check out its Regarding the concept for this Beatles tribute show, he said, "It came about in Los Angeles back in the mid '70s. Rain was an original band that loved the music of The Beatles, and played some local clubs doing just Beatles music. We immediately saw that we had made a strong emotional connection with the audience. They loved the music, but had never had the opportunity to experience the music live in a concert situation. We've dedicated our lives to perfecting the music, and putting together the greatest Beatles show on the planet. I don't like to blow my own whistle, but you asked. I might add that we are performing the entire Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart's Club Band album. Need I say more," he said.For Beatles fans, he concluded, "Don't miss this show. Really. If you are a Beatles fan you'll be blown away. If you're not a Beatles fan, you will be after seeing Rain."To learn more about "Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles," check out its official website