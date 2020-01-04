By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Celebrated author Mark Bego will be releasing his new book, "Rocket Man," on January 10, 2020, via Pegasus Books. This book coincides with Elton John's international Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. John emerges as a singer-songwriter in the late '60s, and he was considered the "most prolific" pop and rock star of the decade by the mid-70's. He is a versatile artist that was able to go from sensitive ballads to upbeat rock anthems and campy pop tunes. Bego met him for the first time in the '80s, where he was drawn upon his personal observations, vast research, and interviews with John's collaborators and friends. He has produced the ultimate story on the larger-than-life Elton John. Rocket Man by Mark Bego is full of scandals, addictions, affairs, and tantrums that underscored the life of the greatest pop musician in the globe, Elton John. Bego described it as one of the "most fun and fascinating books" he has ever written. Throughout his respected career in the industry, Bego has written over 65 books that involve rock and roll, and show business. He is the author of the bestselling pop music biography Michael! (that sold over three million copies) and Madonna! (that sold one million units). In 2019, His Rocket Man book has already earned praise from such media outlets as Publishers Weekly, Star, and Booklist. Bego's writing has appeared in such publications as People, Billboard, Record World, and Cosmopolitan, among others. He resides in Los Angeles, California. Elton John is known for such hit songs as "Tiny Dancer," "Your Song," "Crocodile Rock," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," as well as "Your Song," among countless others. He has lived one of the most outrageous and colorful lives in the entertainment industry.John emerges as a singer-songwriter in the late '60s, and he was considered the "most prolific" pop and rock star of the decade by the mid-70's. He is a versatile artist that was able to go from sensitive ballads to upbeat rock anthems and campy pop tunes.Bego met him for the first time in the '80s, where he was drawn upon his personal observations, vast research, and interviews with John's collaborators and friends. He has produced the ultimate story on the larger-than-life Elton John.Rocket Man by Mark Bego is full of scandals, addictions, affairs, and tantrums that underscored the life of the greatest pop musician in the globe, Elton John. Bego described it as one of the "most fun and fascinating books" he has ever written.Throughout his respected career in the industry, Bego has written over 65 books that involve rock and roll, and show business.He is the author of the bestselling pop music biography Michael! (that sold over three million copies) and Madonna! (that sold one million units). In 2019, Bego earned three No. 1 books, which included Supreme Glamour with Mary Wilson.His Rocket Man book has already earned praise from such media outlets as Publishers Weekly, Star, and Booklist.Bego's writing has appeared in such publications as People, Billboard, Record World, and Cosmopolitan, among others. He resides in Los Angeles, California. More about Elton john, Mark Bego, Book, rocket man Elton john Mark Bego Book rocket man