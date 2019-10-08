Email
article imageMaria Ellis to perform at The Cutting Room in New York City

Print
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
New York - Rising pop singer Maria Ellis will be performing at The Cutting Room in the heart of New York City on Sunday, November 17.
Ellis will be opening for Emilia Ali as part of her "Girls Like You Tour." She will be sharing the stage with plainfacedgirl.
A Greek-American singer, songwriter, and producer, Ellis recently graduated from Berklee College of Music. Her diverse musical influences include Lana Del Rey, the late but great Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and Rihanna. A natural singer and live performer, Ellis started singing at the age of 10 years old.
Ellis has performed at such distinguished New York venues as the Mercury Lounge, The Bitter End and The Cutting Room. She is co-producing and writing her first-ever studio album entitled Ultrabaddie, which is expected to be released in the following year.
Digital Journal chatted with Maria Ellis back in June of 2018, and it reviewed her song "Give Me Love."
To learn more about pop singing sensation Maria Ellis, her music and her show dates, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
More about Maria Ellis, The Cutting Room, New york, Pop, Singer
 
