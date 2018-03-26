Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMarc Roberge and O.A.R. honored with 2018 'Hero Award' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On March 23, 2018, the Concert for Dreams was held at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, where singer-songwriter Marc Roberge and his band O.A.R. received the 2018 "Hero Award."
The Concert for Dreams was the first-ever benefit concert for the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Marc Roberge and O.A.R. were honored with the "Hero Award" for their work with the Garden of Dreams Foundation.
Barry Watkins, the chairman of the Garden of Dreams Foundation, noted that Marc Roberge had heard about the work that their Foundation was doing, and he asked if there was anything he could do to help the kids. Fast-forward to a year and a half later, and O.A.R. put together this two-part "Concert for Dreams" where 2,500 children had the chance to attend a star-studded afternoon show, and a sold-out crowd enjoyed the evening's benefit show, which was able to raise in excess of one million dollars. "We are so fortunate that Marc [Roberge] and O.A.R. are a part of the Garden of Dreams Foundation (GDF) family," Watkins said.
In 2018, O.A.R. released a new single, the critically-acclaimed "Just Like Paradise," and they announced their national summer tour, which will feature singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson as their special musical guest.
The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works with The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks Inc. in order to make "dreams come true" for children that are facing obstacles. The Garden of Dreams Foundation began in 2006, and ever since, it has helped the lives of over 350,000 children and their families.
Read More: O.A.R. front-man Marc Roberge chatted with Digital Journal about the "Concert for Dreams" benefit show, and their latest radio single "Just Like Paradise."
O.A.R.
O.A.R.
O.A.R. publicity photo
More about marc roberge, Just Like Paradise, Oar, matt nathanson
 
Latest News
Top News
Fresh rebel withdrawals from Syria's shrinking Ghouta
Review: This cover of Shawn Mendes' 'In My Blood' will blow you away Special
Truck tires become part of the Internet of Things
Yemen rebels stage show of force hours after missile attacks
US expels 60 Russian 'spies' over UK nerve attack
Ford and Alibaba partner to open 'car vending machine' in China
Not rude, just French: fired waiter claims discrimination
Investors back away from Canadian oilpatch stocks despite growth
Prosecuted and divided: the state of Catalonia's separatist leaders
Applying e-learning to pharma and healthcare: Interview Special