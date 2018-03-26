Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 23, 2018, the Concert for Dreams was held at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, where singer-songwriter Marc Roberge and his band O.A.R. received the 2018 "Hero Award." Barry Watkins, the chairman of the Garden of Dreams Foundation, noted that Marc Roberge had heard about the work that their Foundation was doing, and he asked if there was anything he could do to help the kids. Fast-forward to a year and a half later, and O.A.R. put together this two-part "Concert for Dreams" where 2,500 children had the chance to attend a star-studded afternoon show, and a sold-out crowd enjoyed the evening's benefit show, which was able to raise in excess of one million dollars. "We are so fortunate that Marc [Roberge] and O.A.R. are a part of the Garden of Dreams Foundation (GDF) family," Watkins said. In 2018, O.A.R. released a new single, the critically-acclaimed " The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works with The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks Inc. in order to make "dreams come true" for children that are facing obstacles. The Garden of Dreams Foundation began in 2006, and ever since, it has helped the lives of over 350,000 children and their families. Read More: O.A.R. front-man Marc Roberge chatted with O.A.R. O.A.R. publicity photo The Concert for Dreams was the first-ever benefit concert for the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Marc Roberge and O.A.R. were honored with the "Hero Award" for their work with the Garden of Dreams Foundation.Barry Watkins, the chairman of the Garden of Dreams Foundation, noted that Marc Roberge had heard about the work that their Foundation was doing, and he asked if there was anything he could do to help the kids. Fast-forward to a year and a half later, and O.A.R. put together this two-part "Concert for Dreams" where 2,500 children had the chance to attend a star-studded afternoon show, and a sold-out crowd enjoyed the evening's benefit show, which was able to raise in excess of one million dollars. "We are so fortunate that Marc [Roberge] and O.A.R. are a part of the Garden of Dreams Foundation (GDF) family," Watkins said.In 2018, O.A.R. released a new single, the critically-acclaimed " Just Like Paradise ," and they announced their national summer tour, which will feature singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson as their special musical guest.The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works with The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks Inc. in order to make "dreams come true" for children that are facing obstacles. The Garden of Dreams Foundation began in 2006, and ever since, it has helped the lives of over 350,000 children and their families.: O.A.R. front-man Marc Roberge chatted with Digital Journal about the "Concert for Dreams" benefit show, and their latest radio single "Just Like Paradise." More about marc roberge, Just Like Paradise, Oar, matt nathanson marc roberge Just Like Paradise Oar matt nathanson