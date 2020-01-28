Special By By Markos Papadatos 51 mins ago in Music Marc JB from Bimbo Jones chatted with Digital Journal about "Turn Your World Around," their new collaboration with Thelma Houston. Regarding his inspirations for his music and production, he said, "My grandfather Jack Jackson was the first modern radio DJ and invented sampling, and my father had music shops. I was born for this. I find the creativity just flows through me, its like a tap to the infinite universe that I can turn on. I can write an album in three days. Everything I hear, see, feel and touch brings me inspiration, from underground club DJs to the sounds of nature." On his plans for 2020, he said, "Yes, to enjoy the abundance of life even more. Last year, I created an Ecstatic club night for sober ravers, I have two amazing DJ gigs coming up on the Ecstatic Dance floor. So it's more parties, more DJing and learning more instruments. Check out my Instagram Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment business, he said, "We are in a transition from music fans purchasing CDs to cloud streaming. The income is not yet in place to support independent artists. There are only a few people making a good living from music." On being artists in the digital age, he said, "I love it, everything is at your fingertips, there is infinite creative potential on a laptop, but it is the mastery earned that makes it come to life. To get heard you still need to be innovative and exciting." For young and aspiring artists, he said, "It can be really hard going to make music and pay the bills. Music is undervalued but times are changing. Write music from the heart. Ignore negative advice given to you as it is usually loaded with an ulterior motive and the other person's fear. Keep going and become great at creating what you believe in. Then you will shine and be a success." He listed Stevie Wonder and Oscar Peterson as their dream collaboration partners. For their fans and listeners, he concluded about "Turn Your World Around," "Change comes from within. Make a change in your limiting beliefs and programming, change your inner landscape, then your world will change around you to reflect your inner change. 'Turn Your World Around'." Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos also chatted with On "Turn Your World Around," he said, "When I heard that Lee had asked Thelma Houston to work with us on the track, I was delighted, she is an all-time music legend and has an amazing divine voice so it's a great honor to make a track with her. Lee, you rock buddy."Regarding his inspirations for his music and production, he said, "My grandfather Jack Jackson was the first modern radio DJ and invented sampling, and my father had music shops. I was born for this. I find the creativity just flows through me, its like a tap to the infinite universe that I can turn on. I can write an album in three days. Everything I hear, see, feel and touch brings me inspiration, from underground club DJs to the sounds of nature."On his plans for 2020, he said, "Yes, to enjoy the abundance of life even more. Last year, I created an Ecstatic club night for sober ravers, I have two amazing DJ gigs coming up on the Ecstatic Dance floor. So it's more parties, more DJing and learning more instruments. Check out my Instagram @1000instruments where I'm playing 1000 instruments."Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment business, he said, "We are in a transition from music fans purchasing CDs to cloud streaming. The income is not yet in place to support independent artists. There are only a few people making a good living from music."On being artists in the digital age, he said, "I love it, everything is at your fingertips, there is infinite creative potential on a laptop, but it is the mastery earned that makes it come to life. To get heard you still need to be innovative and exciting."For young and aspiring artists, he said, "It can be really hard going to make music and pay the bills. Music is undervalued but times are changing. Write music from the heart. Ignore negative advice given to you as it is usually loaded with an ulterior motive and the other person's fear. Keep going and become great at creating what you believe in. Then you will shine and be a success."He listed Stevie Wonder and Oscar Peterson as their dream collaboration partners.For their fans and listeners, he concluded about "Turn Your World Around," "Change comes from within. Make a change in your limiting beliefs and programming, change your inner landscape, then your world will change around you to reflect your inner change. 'Turn Your World Around'.": Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos also chatted with Lee Dagger from Bimbo Jones. More about bimbo jones, Marc JB, Digital Age, Dance, Thelma Houston bimbo jones Marc JB Digital Age Dance Thelma Houston Single